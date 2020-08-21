B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

The B.C. government is empowering police and other enforcement staff to impose fines of up to $2,000 for people who host or organize parties in violation of COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the new fine authority Aug. 21, after the province’s coronavirus infection rate jumped in recent weeks to as many as 100 cases a day. Public health officials say the majority of the new cases have been identified through contact tracing after summer parties and gatherings.

Owners and organizers can be fined for having more than five guests at a vacation rental, or failing to keep a contact list of people who have attended. For public gatherings, witnesses are advised to contact their local government bylaw office, or the local police non-emergency line to report violations.

“Just because your party has less than 50 people does not make it legal,” Farnworth said.

Fines of $200 will be imposed on people who are not hosts or organizers but encourage people to violate public health orders, or are abusive to people attempting to follow physical distance rules. In addition to police, conservation officers, liquor and cannabis inspectors, bylaw officers and WorkSafeBC inspectors are empowered to issue tickets.

“Don’t yell at the waiter who asks you not to push your tables together at a restaurant,” Farnworth said. Enforcement will target “large house parties, unsanctioned events on our streets, on our beaches. Enough is enough.”

RELATED: B.C. reaches 200 deaths, 80 new cases on Thursday

RELATED: Airbnb bans house parties at its rentals world-wide

Farnworth emphasized that the enforcement is aimed at a small minority of people who put others at risk.

“If violation tickets do not act as a deterrent, or in cases of particularly egregious contraventions or for repeat offences, police can recommend charges in relation to the offence,” the ministry said in a statement. “On conviction, judicial penalties of up to $10,000 may be levied.”

The measure was endorsed by B.C.’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees, after public health restrictions were eased this summer to allow pubs and restaurants to operate with space restrictions.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
40 Under 40: Assetou Coulibaly

Just Posted

Meet the Kelowna RCMP’s new canine recruit

Nats joined the detachment at eight weeks old

Winds will be a challenge for Christie Mountain wildfire

BC Wildfire will have 132 personnel on-site for the day

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Christie Mountain fire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Penticton ICU patients moved to Kelowna amid Christie Mountain wildfire

Four ICU patients and nine long-term care residents have been relocated

Revelstoke artist to host two-day mural workshop in Kelowna

The workshop is part of B.C. Culture Days, a public art campaign across the province

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Stay out of firefighters way: City of Penticton

Residents are asked to cooperate with any requests firefighters may have or answer questions they ask

RCMP suspect North Shuswap shooting, hit and run linked

Both incidents leading to injuries took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 20

Administrator’s appointment extended at Summerland Seniors Village

Temporary position will continue until Jan. 15, 2021

Chase RCMP respond to report of assault by weed whacker

Sorrento man alleged to have hit Surrey woman with lawn tool

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Subject of Vernon police manhunt has lifetime gun ban

Robert Gordon Heltman has long history with courts across B.C., ties to Armstrong

Most Read