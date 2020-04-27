COVID-19: North Okanagan businesses get a boost

Community Futures provides emergency loans

When Darren Bezanson had to shut down the seating inside his Armstrong restaurant due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, he knew who to call.

Worried about how he was going to pay his staff and suppliers, the owner and chef of Fairways Bistro and Catering contacted Scot McNair, Business Loans Advisor at Community Futures North Okanagan.

“I wanted to see if I could get extra funding and get my staff paid and bills up to date, and what the process of that was going to look like,” Bezanson says.

McNair was able to help Bezanson access funding through CFNO’s new Emergency Loans Relief Program, which assists businesses in getting through the COVID-19 economic slowdown with business loans of up to $25,000.

With flexible terms and payment schedules, CFNO’s Emergency Loan Relief Program is different from the Canadian government’s emergency business loans program, says McNair. While the government program is interest-free, it has several requirements that some businesses can’t meet, including a minimum $20,000 payroll.

“The Community Futures program offers interest and payment-free loans for the first 90 days to help businesses get through the initial period and to a place where they can start back up again. The interest rate remains low for the remainder of the payback period. It’s a good fit for anyone who needs a bit of flexibility.”

Having received support and services from CFNO since he opened his business six years ago, Bezanson says CFNO’s Emergency Loan Relief couldn’t have come at a better time.

“There was no hesitation. The turnaround time to receive the funds took less than a week. Scot stepped right up and went to bat for us. The loan has allowed for us to continue to function and stay afloat,” says Bezanson.

While reopening his restaurant to public seating may take a while, Bezanson has been able to continue a takeout food and beverage service as well as a delivery service, thanks also to support from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

“Having business support and organizations such as Community Futures that have your back has been a huge load off,” he says.

CFNO is also helping small businesses navigate COVID-19 with support services such as virtual regional roundtables through #NOKTogether, as well as with one-to-one telephone or virtual meetings for business coaching and advice, and updated resources and information through its social media channels.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Online roundtable sessions to help North Okanagan businesses

For more information or to inquire about Community Futures North Okanagan’s Emergency Loan Relief Fund, contact Scot McNair at ­­­­250-545-2215 Ext. 249 or fill out the form available at http://www.futuresbc.com/independent-business-loan-inquiry/.

READ MORE: Community Futures steps up online services for Vernon job seekers

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirusSmall Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Just Posted

Two vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 97

The incident happened at the intersection of Leckie Road and Highway 97 about 3:30 p.m.

Four Okanagan Rockets selected in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft

Nathan Gossoo, Lian Gayfter, Dante Nunes and Luke Schraeder were selected

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Firefighters extinguish stove fire in Kelowna apartment

The incident happened about 2 p.m. Monday

Infant killed in fatal crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Okanagan physio’s registration cancelled

Stephen Witvoet of Vernon is facing sentencing on nine counts of sexual assault

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Spark Joy: Happy projects for your quaran-time

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Shuswap mask maker allegedly scammed by person claiming to be with Interior Health

Resident says person who took homemade masks tried to sell them online

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

Okanagan art gallery creates online connection

Latest in UBCO lecture series with Andreas Rutkauskas

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

Most Read