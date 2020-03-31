With Heaton Place residents stuck inside, two of the stylists came by to spread some smiles and say ‘hi’, walking around the building with a poster. (Carrie O’Neill photo)

COVID-19: Okanagan community delivers essentials and smiles

Groceries, pharmacy, kids and pet items to be delivered daily

As many are staying in to help stop the spread of germs, one North Okanagan community is spreading support.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is launching a delivery service to support local business owners and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delivery service begins Tuesday, March 31, and will be focused on essentials – food, pharmacy, children’s items and pet care.

“We heard loud and clear from business owners that they want to continue to serve their customers and the community, but the logistics of delivering goods was creating a challenge for them,” said chamber executive director Patti Noonan.

“Through the support of Hytec: A Kohler Company, the Chamber is able to provide this valuable community service at a time when residents need access to essential items and businesses require our ongoing support.”

Businesses will contact the chamber directly to schedule deliveries each day, and the driver will follow a strict set of guidelines regarding social distancing and non-contact delivery.

Deliveries, at this time, will be available seven days a week, for four hours per day. The hours and days will be re-evaluated depending on the need.

Meanwhile, some residents are also doing their part to spread smiles.

The stylists from Heaton Place visited the centre recently, keeping their distance and walking around the outside of the building with a neon sign to let the residents know they are missed.

The chamber has also compiled a list of local businesses that are open, or have altered hours.

For example, the Bargain Bin, bottle depot, O’Keefe Ranch and St. Joseph church have all closed, but the Armstrong Inn, vet, kennel and OK Tire remain open.

The City of Armstrong is also compiling a list of possible storage spaces, at the request of the provincial government. Those with space are asked to contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber.

READ MORE: Vernon chamber compiles extensive takeout list

READ MORE: Armstrong girl makes Kids Morning Show amid COVID-19 isolation

