Crack a cold one anytime of the day at Kelowna’s first kombucha bar

Every hour can be happy hour when you’re at a kombucha bar.

Kelowna’s first kombucha and water kefir bar are open for business in the Brewery District.

MotherLove Ferments produces kombucha and water kefir using all organic ingredients, a high probiotic content, and nothing artificial.

The fizzy, sweet-and-sour, fermented drinks are available in four flavours including piña colada, mojito, and lavender lemonade, with special, seasonal flavours available at different times of the year.

The bar sells flights, growler fills, tastings, and glasses of kombucha and water kefir and offers tours on request.

MotherLove is also producing a new, kombucha-based alcoholic beverage under a new brand called Day Pass.

Proceeds from growler purchases are donated to local charities, and proceeds from tastings go to non-profit organizations.

The komboucha brewer aims to be a sustainable company. They send the tea compost left over from kombucha production to local farms and use alternatives to plastic whenever possible.

Customers can buy or refill glass growlers, or use their containers, to buy bulk komboucha or kefir.

MotherLove recently made the switch to aluminum cans, a more easily recycled option, for their single-serving beverages.

“Being infinitely recyclable with very little loss in quality means that every can you recycle reduces your environmental impact. Add that to being lightweight, easy to transport, and less breakable and we have a superior single-use container choice we can feel really good about,” explains founder Rochelle Minagawa.

The Kombucha Bar tasting room at MotherLove Ferments is located across from BC Tree Fruits at 109-889 Vaughan Avenue in Kelowna. For more information visit motherloveferments.com.

“It’s so exciting to have this new production facility and tasting room in the heart of such a growing and exciting neighbourhood,” says Minagawa.

After humble beginnings in Minagawa’s kitchen, the company now sells its beverages throughout B.C. and Alberta. MotherLove Ferments’ new facility is the company’s fourth location in just six years.

