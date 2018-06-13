DeHart: Custom auto shop SSC open for business

By Maxine DeHart

Custom automotive shop, Straight Sideways Customs or SSC has opened at 105-3677 Highway 97 (across from Country RV). Owned and operated by Tyler Lamb who grew up in Penticton and recently relocated from Alberta, the shop provides high-end quality, performance and durability custom work at reasonable prices. SSC sells and installs everything to customize your vehicle including wheels, tires, lifts, lighting, suspension and accessories, along with detailing to all makes and models of vehicles. Some featured brands are Cali Mayhem Wheels, Fass Diesel Fuel Systems, ION Wheels, MBRP Inc., Auto Meter Competition Instruments and Speed Demon. Open Monday to Saturday Call 250-870-7613 www.straightsideways. www.straightsideways.ca

Kelowna International Airport Director, Sam Samaddar has been elected as the new chair of The Canadian Airport Council (CAC). Sam began working for the Kelowna International Airport as superintendent of airport operations. In 2008 he was appointed airport director. In addition to serving as chair of the CAC, Sam also joins the executive committee of ACI-NA, the parent organization for the CAC which represents airports throughout the US and Canada.

Congratulations to popular morning show co-hosts and longest running morning show team, Andy and TJ of EZ Rock 101.5 on celebrating 15 years on air.

Alliance Mobility Solutions has opened a new mobility vehicle centre at 1075 McCurdy Road. They specialize in wheel chair vans, hand controls, seating solutions and lifts for your vehicle. Their team has over 30 years of experience providing freedom through mobility for citizens with disabilities in the Okanagan. Darlene Nargang and Ed Stang are well-known certified vehicle and mobility consultants who will provide solutions to your mobility vehicle and equipment needs. Call them to take a BraunAbility Mobility Van out for a test drive. Ryan Williams is the certified service technician who manages the service and installation on all mobility vans lifts, seating and hand controls. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and by appointment on Saturdays. Call 236-420-1400 www.amsvans.ca

Congratulations to Mike Jacobs, president and CEO of Emil Anderson Construction (Dilworth Homes) on receiving the UBC Applied Science Dean’s Medal of Distinction for his many contributions to civil engineering since graduating from the Vancouver campus. Mike has been president of the Urban Development Institute (Okanagan Chapter), Chair of the B.C. Road Builders Association of B.C. and past chair of the Kelowna Catholic School Council. mfjacobs@eac.bc.ca

The new Caveman Ice Cream & Treats mobile truck is on the streets of Kelowna. Owned and operated by Christine and Mike Burke, Caveman has five flavours of mini melts (cotton candy, cookies ‘n cream, cookie dough, banana split and mint chocolate) and eight flavours of Foothills hard ice cream (bubble gum, birthday cake, mint chocolate, cookies ‘n cream, maple nut, tiger, all Canadian Moose and vanilla). They also feature Queen B Kettle Corn (Sweet ‘n Salty) and white cheddar along with a variety of cold drinks. They are available for events and festivals in town and also do employee appreciation events. Caveman will be at the Kangaroo Farm in Lake Country throughout the summer. Call 778-581-7490 or check out www.cavemantreats.ca.

Long-standing digital marketing contractor to Big White Ski Resort, Brad Parsons has now officially joined the Big White Ski Resort team as their digital/traditional marketing manager. Brad started working with Big White in 2007 and has since helped their organization build an effective and profitable online presence. While operating his business, Brad has worked with a variety of organizations including, Tourism Penticton, Tourism Vernon, Predator Ridge, Sparkling Hill Resort and many others. He is now focusing 80 per cent of his week on Big White. www.bigwhite.com

For five years, Zuzana Lehocky has owned and operated Okanagan Servers. The company provides professional servers and bartenders for all occasions, including personal and corporate events. Call 250-878-1968 or zu@okanaganservers.ca or visit www.okanaganservers.ca.

Community Video Journalist, Shay Galor is the newest member of the Global Okanagan News Team. Shay has dubbed herself as the fun reporter and will be showcasing the best of the Okanagan region as well as the people that make up our community. Shay recently relocated from Ontario where she worked as an anchor/photojournalist. For community events and activities contact her at Shay.galor@globalnews.ca.

City Furniture and Appliances Ltd. founded by Ray Kandola and now operated by the Kandola family (Ray, Das, Sid and Dave Kandola) at 2341 Bering Road in West Kelowna has received the prestigious Western Canada Retailer of the Year Award by the Canadian Home Furnishings Alliance at the 2018 Gala Awards. The Retailer of the Year Award is dedicated to recognizing exemplary models of excellence and community service by retailers in the Canadian home furnishings industry. Call 250-768-2224

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) has named their new centre/office at 200 – 1890 Cooper Road the COHA August Centre in recognition of the August family’s support and the August Family Foundation (Matt and Michelle). The Foundation allocated a $221,000 gift in helping COHA’s vision come to fruition in creating a new space that would integrate all the community outreach programs and administration in a welcoming, warm and inviting space. www.hospicecoha.org

International Gateway Kelowna (IGK) located at 618 Bernard Avenue has won the UK’s iStudy Award as International Language School of the Year in Canada for 2017-18. This follows their win as Canadian Language School of the Year for 20160-17. IGK is the only Okanagan area school to have won this award and it is given based on travel agent and student feedback. Dale Lockhart is the director of IGK. www.igcanada.com; www.facebook.com/IGKschool

Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna (CHMA) would like the community to join them on Sunday, June 24 for The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride as to come together to Ride Don’t Hide as a community and #GETLOUD about mental health and suicide prevention. You can register as an individual or as part of a team with your family, friends or co-workers and help raise funds for mental health programs and services in our community. Help people of all ages access the help and support they need to live their best lives. www.ridedonthide.com/bc/ride/kelowna/

This is cool. On Thursday, June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Scenic Road Cider Co. in North Glenmore at 770 Packinghouse Road (just off Valley Road) are releasing a special cider made just for Mamas for Mamas called “Mama Beary”. Join them for the launch.

White Spot restaurant chain is turning 90 years young on June 16. They will celebrate with a retro menu with Chicken in the Straw (crispy quarter chicken served on a nest of signature Kennebec fries) back for a limited time from June 16 to July 15, putting a new spin on the old classic. Guests who visit White Spot on June 16 will also receive one of 50,000 limited edition commemorative coins, while supplies last. Humble beginnings started by serving peanuts and hot dogs out of Nat Bailey’s Model T Ford in 1928 to now serving over 12 million guests a year with 65 restaurants throughout B.C. and Alberta. Kelowna White Spots are located at 2190 Harvey Avenue, 2330 Highway 97 in West Kelowna and at the Kelowna Airport.

The Summer Market Pop Up Series in the Landmark District has literally popped-up. It is a weekly pop up market throughout the summer taking place on Fridays between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. with crafters, artisans and vendors suited to each week’s unique theme. The market will run from June 15 to Sept. 14 and is free and open to the public located in the Courtyard of Landmark 6. Visit their Facebook page or contact Dena at dena@detailsdesigninc.com

Enjoy an evening in the beautiful historic Benvoulin Gardens, with live music, gourmet food and great friends at the Benvoulin Garden Gala, Friday, June 22 hosted by the Central Okanagan Heritage Society (COHS). The Garden Gala will unveil plans for the restoration of the large garden and pathways, which will be renewed as a more traditional cottage garden and as a site to recognize individuals, families and businesses through donor/memorial bricks lining the paths. Tickets are limited and there is a rainy day contingency plan in place. Call 250-861-7188 or cohs@telus.net for tickets.

Kelowna City Concert Band directed by Dennis Colpitts presents a free Concert in the Park on June 20 at Island Stage, Waterfront Park at 7 p.m. weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Birthdays of the week – Clarissa Pruden (June 13); Paula Quinn (June 13); Leanne Basran (June 14); Tony Ambrosio (June 14); Brian Burnell (June 14); Carey Earl (June 15); Rachel Lewis (June 15); Paul Hergott (June 15); Rod MacKay (June 16); Anita Sthankiya (June 16); Stephanie Gilchrist (June 16); Jack Trelenberg (June 17); Jaime Briggs (June 17); Tony French (June 17);Sheldon Paulger (June 17); David Fuller (June 17); Wayne Wilson (June 18); Diane Behrner (June 18); Mayor Doug Findlater (June 18); Trixie Gaymer (June 19); Vern Burnell (June 19); Bill McKinnon (June 19).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, fax 250-860-3173, E-mail to maxdehart@telus.net.