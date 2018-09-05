DeHart: Check out what’s fun this fall

Geometrik Manufacturing has relocated to a huge new facility at 1449 Velocity Street across from the airport. The company has tripled in size to 30,000 square feet and invested in new state-of-the-art equipment.
With the larger facility comes the need to hire more people as well, so it’s an exciting time of growth for the company with 50 employees. Originally from the Ukraine, the company has been owned and operated by CEO and President Vladimir Bolshakov and his wife Nataliya Bolshakova for the past 11 years and was previously located in Summerland. For 15 years they worked at a similar company before starting their own. Geometrik employs designers, engineers and project managers who work with clients on high-quality acoustical and sound design reduction solutions for all types of buildings. They help clients to see the beauty of wood and the advantage of using green technology building and construction packages, producing visually stunning and acoustical practical environments. Geometrik create custom wood acoustical wall and ceiling panel systems to airports, universities, colleges, community, commercial and residential buildings in North America. The company mainly uses B.C. local Hemlock, Douglas Fir and Cedar and if you are looking for something extremely unique they will use East Coast Maple, Oak or other woods. I toured the operation and is truly incredible. www.geometrik.com
Celebration
Local bands and a two-day celebration with a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 15 will take place for the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Camp Winfield.
Local bands and musicians include Tiger Moon, and the Joshua Smith Band. A family festival will follow on Sunday, Sept. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. with admission only $5 featuring entertainment, face painting, musical entertainment, climbing wall, crafts and family photo mini-sessions along with a BBQ concession on site, waterslide, rubber duck race, client auction and 50/50 raffle. Fundraising is in support of sending children with disabilities to Camp Winfield each summer. Opened in 1968 with the generous support of local Lions Clubs and community leaders, today Camp Winfield is operated by the B.C. Lions Society for Children with Disabilities under the Easter Seals Camp Winfield banner. All tickets available at www.50yearsofcamp.ca.
Jeremy Burgess of Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP is heading to the Canadian Ultimate Championships mixed division with his team T-Rad in Surrey on Aug. 23.
They will represent B.C. against 19 other teams from across Canada and are working towards an attempt to qualify to send local players to a world mixed masters championship next year. Ultimate Frisbee is a non-contact sport played with a flying disc with the goal being to throw to a player in opposing end zones. The sports best players are drawn from elite athletes of a variety of sports backgrounds. Who knew? Follow on UltimateCanada.TV.
Lakefront Sports Centre owned and operated by Wayne and Donna Dudych has been operating from the kiosk at the back of the Delta Grand Hotel for over 23 years. They have now moved out of the kiosk to a store front location on the south side of the hotel with their own entrance at 1350A Water Street, beside Roses Pub, right at the Water Street boat launch. Lakefront Sports now do all of the rental paperwork out of the office but have also installed a small food concession, primarily soft-serve ice cream cones. Their dock remains on the water lakeside of the hotel.
One great feature of the business is that they sell bagged ice at the Water Street boat launch. Wayne and Donna’s daughters Carlie, Katrina and Jenna also help out in the business. Call 250-862-2469. www.lakefrontsports.com
Events
Everyone is welcome to Earthly Creations Floral’s open house on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2630 Pandosy Street. Owned and operated by Marie Shandalla, local artisans will be featured with their special products that the shop carries all year round. There will be live music, food sampling, door prizes and of course, the magic of floral art.
Drop in and experience the beauty, creativity and love at Earthly Creations Floral. Call 250-861-5825 or marie@earthlycreations.net
Birthdays of the week
Happy 90th Rose Kardynal, my Kelowna mom (Sept. 10); Happy 70th Murray Scott (Sept. 11); Happy 55th Heather McCullough (Sept, 10); Barry Spring (Sept. 3); Sharon Bazil (Sept. 5); Peter Rochfort (Sept.
5); Betty Russell (Sept. 6); Gail Magrath (Sept. 6); John Moxness (Sept. 7); Leo Bulach (Sept. 7); Iris Moffatt (Sept. 7); Robin Smith (Sept. 7); Garth Letcher (Sept. 8); Bonnie Hoffman (Sept. 8); Bill Wightman (Sept. 10); Amber Gerding (Sept. 10); Bryden Winsbey (Sept. 10); Eunice Foster (Sept. 10); Chris DeHart (Sept.1); Andy James (Sept. 11); Tom Lightfoot (Sept. 11); Holly Yxera (Sept. 11); Norm Sandvik (Sept. 11).
Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546, fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net