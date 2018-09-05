DeHart: Check out what’s fun this fall

Maxine DeHart lets you know what is happening this September in Kelowna

Geometrik Manufacturing has relocated to a huge new facility at 1449 Velocity Street across from the airport. The company has tripled in size to 30,000 square feet and invested in new state-of-the-art equipment.

With the larger facility comes the need to hire more people as well, so it’s an exciting time of growth for the company with 50 employees. Originally from the Ukraine, the company has been owned and operated by CEO and President Vladimir Bolshakov and his wife Nataliya Bolshakova for the past 11 years and was previously located in Summerland. For 15 years they worked at a similar company before starting their own. Geometrik employs designers, engineers and project managers who work with clients on high-quality acoustical and sound design reduction solutions for all types of buildings. They help clients to see the beauty of wood and the advantage of using green technology building and construction packages, producing visually stunning and acoustical practical environments. Geometrik create custom wood acoustical wall and ceiling panel systems to airports, universities, colleges, community, commercial and residential buildings in North America. The company mainly uses B.C. local Hemlock, Douglas Fir and Cedar and if you are looking for something extremely unique they will use East Coast Maple, Oak or other woods. I toured the operation and is truly incredible. www.geometrik.com

Celebration

Local bands and a two-day celebration with a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 15 will take place for the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Camp Winfield.

Local bands and musicians include Tiger Moon, and the Joshua Smith Band. A family festival will follow on Sunday, Sept. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. with admission only $5 featuring entertainment, face painting, musical entertainment, climbing wall, crafts and family photo mini-sessions along with a BBQ concession on site, waterslide, rubber duck race, client auction and 50/50 raffle. Fundraising is in support of sending children with disabilities to Camp Winfield each summer. Opened in 1968 with the generous support of local Lions Clubs and community leaders, today Camp Winfield is operated by the B.C. Lions Society for Children with Disabilities under the Easter Seals Camp Winfield banner. All tickets available at www.50yearsofcamp.ca.

Jeremy Burgess of Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP is heading to the Canadian Ultimate Championships mixed division with his team T-Rad in Surrey on Aug. 23.

They will represent B.C. against 19 other teams from across Canada and are working towards an attempt to qualify to send local players to a world mixed masters championship next year. Ultimate Frisbee is a non-contact sport played with a flying disc with the goal being to throw to a player in opposing end zones. The sports best players are drawn from elite athletes of a variety of sports backgrounds. Who knew? Follow on UltimateCanada.TV.

Lakefront Sports Centre owned and operated by Wayne and Donna Dudych has been operating from the kiosk at the back of the Delta Grand Hotel for over 23 years. They have now moved out of the kiosk to a store front location on the south side of the hotel with their own entrance at 1350A Water Street, beside Roses Pub, right at the Water Street boat launch. Lakefront Sports now do all of the rental paperwork out of the office but have also installed a small food concession, primarily soft-serve ice cream cones. Their dock remains on the water lakeside of the hotel.

One great feature of the business is that they sell bagged ice at the Water Street boat launch. Wayne and Donna’s daughters Carlie, Katrina and Jenna also help out in the business. Call 250-862-2469. www.lakefrontsports.com

Events

Everyone is welcome to Earthly Creations Floral’s open house on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2630 Pandosy Street. Owned and operated by Marie Shandalla, local artisans will be featured with their special products that the shop carries all year round. There will be live music, food sampling, door prizes and of course, the magic of floral art.

Drop in and experience the beauty, creativity and love at Earthly Creations Floral. Call 250-861-5825 or marie@earthlycreations.net

The Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is hosting the popular 3rd Annual Rutland Grub Crawl on Tuesday, Sept. 18 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. ($20.00).

Only 200 tickets available in advance only at 158 Valley Road. www.ourrutland.ca

If you can walk and move your hands you can square dance. One two-hour session will give you 10,000 steps. Join them and their young incredible 27 year old caller/teacher for a free, bring-a-friend night on Sept. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Westbank United Church Hall, 3672 Brown Road in West Kelowna. Singles, couples and families are welcome.

Lynda Bjalek is the president at 250-763-0084. For more info call Bill or Bev at 250-707-0750 or Terry or Linda at 250-494-1406.

JDRF has a rare opportunity to hear president and CEO Dave Prowten speak on their research products work in advocacy, government relations and their vision for the future of JDRF Canada as part of a larger global organization. The event is Sept. 19 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel. Reserve at Eventbrite T1D Research Breakfast.

The Kelowna Art Gallery at 1315 Water Street is recruiting volunteer tour guides for the 2018/2019 school tour program. The volunteers lead students on exhibition tours, facilitate discussions about what they see and assist with hands-on art activities.

Interested applicants should enjoy a creative atmosphere and working with students. Each year the gallery’s student tour program welcomes over 6,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 students from schools throughout the Okanagan with the goal for students to have a positive and meaningful experience in connection with visual art.

All volunteers receive full instruction and are asked to volunteer two daytime hours per week from September to June. Applications are available on line, in person or call the gallery at 250-762-2226 (305). www.kelownaartgallery.com

The End Summer Hunger Finale will be Saturday, Sept. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. at Save-On-Foods Orchard Plaza and Sept. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. at Save-On-Foods Lakeshore Road. Join Francis Cheng and staff and volunteers of Scotia Wealth Management and the Salvation Army for a successful event.

Two well-known Kasugai supporters, Ken Fix and Nagisa Wood are hosting two events through the City of Kelowna a Japanese Programs. Nagisa is hosting Japanese Cooking-Shabu Pork and Rice Balls and Ken is hosting Japanese Language-Beginner Advanced. Courses are October and November. Check out kelowna.ca/recreation.

Greater Westside Board of Trade 2018 Key Business Awards Gala is Sept. 20 at 19 Okanagan Grill & Bar from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ($80.00 plus GST). Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to bid on four tickets to see Ellen DeGeneres live in Vancouver on Oct. 19. For tickets visit www.gwboardoftrade.com or call 250-768-3378.

Mission Hill Family Estate has announced the return of their much anticipated culinary classes this fall. They have updated some of the favourite classes with new recipes and added a brand new French Canadian themed class. From Traditional Italian to Greek Dynasty each class inspires, exploring flavours and cooking techniques with their culinary team that culminates with a wine paired meal. www.missionhillwinery.com

The Kelowna & District Safety Council have dates available in September and October to learn how to ride a motorcycle. Prices are for one weekend, full two weekend or a one-on-one course. They provide bikes and all safety gear. Call 250-765-3163.

