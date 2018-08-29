DeHart delves into everything from florists to tattoos

After 30 years working for the Canada Revenue Agency as a manager in the audit and appeals divisions locally and the policy department at CRA’s Ottawa headquarters, Glen Jackson has started his own practice called Jackson CPA. Located at 620-1620 Dickson Avenue in the Landmark 5 building, Jackson is an experienced professional working directly with clients to provide corporate tax planning, advising and financial statement preparation.
He uses his vast experience to represent his clients in resolving tax disputes as favourably as possible. He is also certified in financial forensics by the American Institute of CPAs and is a former chairman of CPABC’s Okanagan chapter as well as a session leader for the CPA Western School of Business. Call 250-878-8523 www.jacksoncpa.ca
The physicians and staff at Rutland Medical Associates welcome Dr. Solly Motsiri and Dr. Emily Botting to their clinic at 200 – 285 Aurora Crescent. Both physicians are accepting new patients who do not already have a family doctor in the Kelowna area. To schedule an appointment call 250-765-4117 for Dr. Motsiri or 250-765-6767 for Dr. Botting. Darla Wiebe is the clinic manager at 250-765-9011.
After 11 years as a home-based business, Floral Designs by Lee, owned and operated by Lee (Leanne) Barber, has moved to new premises at 2325 Rutland Road, co-sharing with Brown Sugar Tanning. Floral Designs is a full-service floral business, specializing in unique creative fresh floral designs for all occasions, including gifts, wedding, anniversaries, corporate events, funerals, birthdays or any special occasion. Lee services from West Kelowna to Peachland and everywhere in-between with your budget in mind. You can also purchase and order online through the new website www.floraldesignsbylee.com with pick-up or deliver service. Lee will be hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 with prizes, refreshments and media attending. Call 250-718-1155.
The contact information for Pogo Propane Ltd. with owners/partners Bradly Meyer, Rick Wiebe and Sammy Malhi is 778-489-5688 or visit www.pogopropane.ca.
Congratulations
Robin Barrett is celebrating 10 years with the Kelowna Hostesses in September. Brenda Scruton is the volunteer coordinator of Kelowna Hostesses. Contact Brenda at davebren@telus.net.
The Uptown Rutland Business After Hours goes Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Floral Designs, 235 Rutland Road. Parking will be available on McIntosh Road beside the fire hall or on Rutland Road. Tickets will cost $10 per person at the door.
Starting in the midst of the last recession, John Glennon and Sandler Training in Kelowna, at 109B – 3677 Highway 97N, are celebrating their 10th anniversary in business. Sandler Training is one of the world’s largest sales, sales leadership and customer training companies and has been in business for more than 50 years. Sandler is in 250 locations and in over 25 countries having a global presence with a local focus. The company is focused on growing revenue, profits and net income, but most importantly the people, through programs and services on an ongoing basis. They have helped many people and businesses in the valley, with their client’s growth being their measurement of success. Lucy Glennon is the company’s client and student success manager. Call 250-765-2047 (1). www.glennon.sandler.com
How time flies!
Twenty-five years ago on Aug. 23, 1993 The Village of Gallagher’s Canyon development was launched and well-known realtor Gerry Fraser began marketing exclusively for the developer. The vision was to create a truly unique and special Okanagan community with fine homes and famous golf. Today, Gerry is still in the real estate business successfully under the banner The Fraser Patridge Group. Call 250-868-1594. www.fraserpatridge.com
Flashpoint Tattoo Company at 52-301 Highway 33 West has been in business successfully for eight years. I remember writing an article for owner Mark Beaulieu when he opened the shop. Mark grew up in Rutland and likes what the community has to offer. He is a director of the Uptown Rutland Business Association and has invested in Rutland as he feels it is a growing place to do business and live. Along with Mark who has been a tattoo artist for 20 years, Flashpoint Tattoo has a creative team. They are Candice (Likes the freedom of being creative); Beth (Started as an apprentice and also worked at the front desk and did her first tattoo on her best friend Trevor); Erin (Walk-in tattoo artist); Rochelle (Remover of tattoos) and Cassidy (receptionist). Call 778-753-5555 www.tattookelowna.ca.
Fundraisers
Okanagan TELUS Community Ambassadors are having a 2018 Apple fundraising drive and will be selling beautiful golden delicious apples to support local charities in our area. Pre-orders will be taken until Sept. 10 and delivery will be after Sept. 16. Apples can be picked up at 2002 Enterprise Way when final date of delivery is confirmed. Excellent price at $12 per box of 20 to 25 pounds. Email ann.keir@telus.net or call 250-769-3374 to pre-order.
. . Spread the word!! . . Kelownas 1st Dirty Mutter is just around the corner! . The course is being constructed at @results4lifefitness and they have been testing out the obstacles. If you haven't signed up to participate now is the time! . SWIPE RIGHT to see a sneak peek of @results4lifefitness bringing some special doggies through the course. . . Does your dog have what it takes to be Kelownas muddiest dog? . Find out Sept 8th, 2018 . Presented by @rebelliousunicorns and Results 4 Life Fitness Sponsored by @tailblazerskelowna @pandosyvet & @KelownaNow . . Find out more > https://www.rebelliousunicorns.com/dirty-mutter . #dirtymutter #tailblazers #kelownanow #fundraiser #muddydogs #dontworrythereisabath #getmuddy #toughmudder #kelowna #pawsitforward
Birthdays of the week
Happy 60th Rod Armour (Aug. 25); Garry Appleton (Aug. 29); Mark Rogers (Aug. 30); Dave Hoeght (Aug. 30); Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown (Aug. 31); Debra Fletcher (Aug. 31); Andrew Griffin (Aug. 31); Valaura Vedan (Sept. 2); Dennis Gabelhouse (Sept. 3); Former Mayor Walter Gray (Sept. 4); John Marritt (Sept. 4); Jean Treadgold (Sept. 4).
Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.