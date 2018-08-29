DeHart delves into everything from florists to tattoos

Contributed Glen Jackson has started his own accounting practice called Jackson CPA at 620-1620 Dickson Avenue in the Landmark 5 building. Glen Jackson has started his own accounting practice called Jackson CPA at 620-1620 Dickson Avenue in the Landmark 5 building. —Image: contributed

After 30 years working for the Canada Revenue Agency as a manager in the audit and appeals divisions locally and the policy department at CRA’s Ottawa headquarters, Glen Jackson has started his own practice called Jackson CPA. Located at 620-1620 Dickson Avenue in the Landmark 5 building, Jackson is an experienced professional working directly with clients to provide corporate tax planning, advising and financial statement preparation.

He uses his vast experience to represent his clients in resolving tax disputes as favourably as possible. He is also certified in financial forensics by the American Institute of CPAs and is a former chairman of CPABC’s Okanagan chapter as well as a session leader for the CPA Western School of Business. Call 250-878-8523 www.jacksoncpa.ca

The physicians and staff at Rutland Medical Associates welcome Dr. Solly Motsiri and Dr. Emily Botting to their clinic at 200 – 285 Aurora Crescent. Both physicians are accepting new patients who do not already have a family doctor in the Kelowna area. To schedule an appointment call 250-765-4117 for Dr. Motsiri or 250-765-6767 for Dr. Botting. Darla Wiebe is the clinic manager at 250-765-9011.

After 11 years as a home-based business, Floral Designs by Lee, owned and operated by Lee (Leanne) Barber, has moved to new premises at 2325 Rutland Road, co-sharing with Brown Sugar Tanning. Floral Designs is a full-service floral business, specializing in unique creative fresh floral designs for all occasions, including gifts, wedding, anniversaries, corporate events, funerals, birthdays or any special occasion. Lee services from West Kelowna to Peachland and everywhere in-between with your budget in mind. You can also purchase and order online through the new website www.floraldesignsbylee.com with pick-up or deliver service. Lee will be hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 with prizes, refreshments and media attending. Call 250-718-1155.

The contact information for Pogo Propane Ltd. with owners/partners Bradly Meyer, Rick Wiebe and Sammy Malhi is 778-489-5688 or visit www.pogopropane.ca.

Congratulations

Robin Barrett is celebrating 10 years with the Kelowna Hostesses in September. Brenda Scruton is the volunteer coordinator of Kelowna Hostesses. Contact Brenda at davebren@telus.net.

The Uptown Rutland Business After Hours goes Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Floral Designs, 235 Rutland Road. Parking will be available on McIntosh Road beside the fire hall or on Rutland Road. Tickets will cost $10 per person at the door.

Starting in the midst of the last recession, John Glennon and Sandler Training in Kelowna, at 109B – 3677 Highway 97N, are celebrating their 10th anniversary in business. Sandler Training is one of the world’s largest sales, sales leadership and customer training companies and has been in business for more than 50 years. Sandler is in 250 locations and in over 25 countries having a global presence with a local focus. The company is focused on growing revenue, profits and net income, but most importantly the people, through programs and services on an ongoing basis. They have helped many people and businesses in the valley, with their client’s growth being their measurement of success. Lucy Glennon is the company’s client and student success manager. Call 250-765-2047 (1). www.glennon.sandler.com

How time flies!

Twenty-five years ago on Aug. 23, 1993 The Village of Gallagher’s Canyon development was launched and well-known realtor Gerry Fraser began marketing exclusively for the developer. The vision was to create a truly unique and special Okanagan community with fine homes and famous golf. Today, Gerry is still in the real estate business successfully under the banner The Fraser Patridge Group. Call 250-868-1594. www.fraserpatridge.com

Flashpoint Tattoo Company at 52-301 Highway 33 West has been in business successfully for eight years. I remember writing an article for owner Mark Beaulieu when he opened the shop. Mark grew up in Rutland and likes what the community has to offer. He is a director of the Uptown Rutland Business Association and has invested in Rutland as he feels it is a growing place to do business and live. Along with Mark who has been a tattoo artist for 20 years, Flashpoint Tattoo has a creative team. They are Candice (Likes the freedom of being creative); Beth (Started as an apprentice and also worked at the front desk and did her first tattoo on her best friend Trevor); Erin (Walk-in tattoo artist); Rochelle (Remover of tattoos) and Cassidy (receptionist). Call 778-753-5555 www.tattookelowna.ca.

Fundraisers

Okanagan TELUS Community Ambassadors are having a 2018 Apple fundraising drive and will be selling beautiful golden delicious apples to support local charities in our area. Pre-orders will be taken until Sept. 10 and delivery will be after Sept. 16. Apples can be picked up at 2002 Enterprise Way when final date of delivery is confirmed. Excellent price at $12 per box of 20 to 25 pounds. Email ann.keir@telus.net or call 250-769-3374 to pre-order.

The 2018 United Way Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast of Community Champions presented by BDO is Thursday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel. This year’s theme is community champions, so wear your company colours or favourite team jersey with the breakfast celebrating you and your incredible contributions to the campaign. Tickets at www.unitedwaycsokickoff.com.

It is sad and the end of an era for tennis enthusiasts from across B.C. Organizers of the legendary KGH Foundation Class Celebrity Tennis and Bocce tournament announced this year’s event, on Sept. 14 and 15 will be its swan song. It sends an era of extraordinary fundraising in service of the KGH cardiac program. The event has raised more than $795,000. Hosted by Walley Lightbody and his wife Marietta, who has passed, the event will get underway at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 with the opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. This year the tournament will honour David Marshall and Rob Ahlgren. For more information or to register for the tennis or bocce tournament go to www.kghfoundation.com

The second annual Golf for Julia fundraiser tournament and dinner, presented by RONA, goes Sunday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Ranch Golf Course ($130.00 per golfer or $500.00 per foursome). Texas Scramble, dinner, silent auction and fun with DJ Haymaker. All money raised will go towards Julia’s quest to walk. When she was only 17 months old Julia was paralyzed waist down by a blood clot in her spine. Contact Melissa Grassmick (Julia’s mom) at melissagrassmick1985@gmail.com or 250-863-9975.

Due to the recent fire at the Rutland Senior Activity Center, the Old Time Fiddlers dance will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall (McCurdy and Rutland Road) on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The regular Tuesday practice at 7 p.m. and fiddling for fun at 6:30 p.m. will be moved to Thursdays at 7 p.m., also at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Contact Irene McAvena at itamcavena1@gmailmail.com.

The non-profit Kelowna Community Concert Association is welcoming new subscribers to their series of concerts for 2018-2019. There are five exciting new concerts this year at only $90.00 for all five. In addition, your membership card will allow you to attend the community concerts in Vernon. This is an eclectic series of International artists with a variety of genres, ranging from vocal ensembles, dance, jazz, chamber music and brass. These concerts are held at the Kelowna Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m. and are held on different evenings between September and April. Visit www.kelownacommunityconcerts.org. For more information call Deb Meldram at 250-765-3571 or email community_concerts@shaw.ca

Dirty Mutter on Sept. 8 is an obstacle/mud event for dogs, with proceeds going to Paws it Forward being held in Black Mountain. www.dirtymutter.ca or Rhonda Laturnus at 250-215-7120.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 60th Rod Armour (Aug. 25); Garry Appleton (Aug. 29); Mark Rogers (Aug. 30); Dave Hoeght (Aug. 30); Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown (Aug. 31); Debra Fletcher (Aug. 31); Andrew Griffin (Aug. 31); Valaura Vedan (Sept. 2); Dennis Gabelhouse (Sept. 3); Former Mayor Walter Gray (Sept. 4); John Marritt (Sept. 4); Jean Treadgold (Sept. 4).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.