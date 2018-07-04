Dehart: Good deeds go a long way

The big white wall is gone and passengers at Kelowna International Airport can once again access the full White Spot menu as the major kitchen renovations are now complete.

Owned and operated by Ken Wong of Skyway Group for the past nine years, and in conjunction with YLW, the restaurant now boasts brand new state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, along with the entire kitchen area being redesigned to improve large capacity seating and speed of service for airport White Spot customers. They now have the most modern kitchen in the White Spot chain, which will greatly enhance the entire White Spot experience. When speaking to Ken Wong, he was quick to thank the whole team at the airport for making the renovations go as smoothly as possible and also to the passengers for their patience. Next time you are at YLW’s White Spot for breakfast, order the Bacon, Broccoli and Cheese scramble. It is delicious. Sam Samaddar is the airport director at YLW.

Well-known local, Brad Sieben, formerly of Capri Insurance has joined BFL CANADA Insurance Services Inc. as Vice-President – Commercial Leader (Kelowna). Brad will lead the growth of BFL’s commercial division in the Kelowna region. BFL Canada is one of the largest employee owned and operated commercial insurance brokerages and consulting services firm in Canada. BFL CANADA began operating in 1987 and is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with offices in more than 12 cities across Canada. The Kelowna office is located at 312 – 1708 Dickson Avenue. bsieben@bflcanada.ca www.bflcanada.ca

New downtown

Okanagan Foodie Tours has created a new walking food for July in downtown Kelowna. Owned and operated by Nancy Quinton, Bites on Bernard Tour will offer guests a fast paced, eat-on-the-go tasting experience. This 2.5 hour food tour will stop at eight to ten different eateries. Participants will get to try everything from chicken and waffles to sushi and a McCracken roll and everything in-between. The guide will serve up Okanagan Foodie Tour’s version of street food and share interesting and fun facts about the restaurants and popular tourist area. For info or to book visit www.okanaganfoodietours.ca or call 250-808-9890.

Long-time, well-known bridal fashion shop, Ten Fashions Bridal Boutique has relocated from the Towne Centre Mall back to their cozy boutique roots right across the street at #11 – 565 Bernard Avenue, next to the new Brooklyn development. Owned and operated by mother-daughter team Rosemarie and Gabriele Gottschlag, Ten Fashions has been a leader in the fashion industry in Kelowna for 38 years. The shop offers bridal, attendants, flower girl, mother of the bride and groom, grad, pageant and special occasion gowns and dresses along with jewellery and accessories. Ten Fashions has a new exclusive Canadian brand, Code Vitesse that is more casual but can be dressy offering mix and match and no wrinkle material. They also carry Frank Lyman and J.S. Group. Laura Chapman, Diane Gosselin and Julie Hodak are bridal consultants. Call 250-763-9666.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the local winners of the First Annual Thompson Okanagan Business Awards sponsored by Grant Thornton and the Business Examiner. They are Yeti Farm Creative (Business of the Year); GetintheLoop (Small Business); Vitalis Extraction Technology (Manufacturing); Sip Happens Wine Tours, Lake Country (Tourism); Current Taxi (Automotive); Carrington Dental, West Kelowna (Health Care); High Street Ventures (Construction/Development); Refresh Financial (Professional Services). Mark MacDonald is the publisher of the Business Examiner.

Congratulations to the following City of Kelowna Police Services employees who received long service awards. Roger O’Reilly (30 years); Sharon Cornfield (25 years); Kathie Ellom (15 years); Maureen Choy, Colleen Cornock, Jeanette Morton, Karen McDonald and Lora Tomasini (10 years).

New movement in town

There is a global movement to eliminate single use plastic straws. In the Okanagan two local women, Michelle Rochon and Rosalind Neis have invented an alternative after a trip diving to the Caribbean and seeing the state of the oceans first hand. Their product, Ecostraw is a re-usable personal compact drinking straw that comes in a kit with a cleaning brush, the first two piece straw. Once assembled, it has a total length of 20cm and comes in two diameters; 9mm for blender drinks and 6mm for regular beverages. Ecostraw is dishwasher safe, good for hot and cold drinks, is bacteria resistant and does not alter taste. It is housed in a cool, funky carrying canister just over four inches tall in five bright colours. Made from food grade anodized aluminum you can clip your Ecostraw onto your keys, put it in your purse or pocket or attach to a lanyard and wear around your neck so you are always ready to help eliminate single use plastics. Available online at www.ecostraw.ca

Best of Kelowna 2018

The votes are in and The Best of Kelowna 2018 has wrapped up another great year. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners of this year’s Best of in its 6th year. It was a celebration of amazing local businesses and people voted by the people of Kelowna. With seven major categories and 146 sub-categories, Best of is a great community initiative for businesses to promote who they are, what they do and why they should be voted Best of Kelowna. Visit www.bestof.kelownanow.com or stop by KelownaNow’s office a 1685 Pandosy Street for a printed copy.

Boutique style, A Vista Villa Couples Retreat owned and operated by Sherry Cote is celebrating 20 years in business. The business that caters to both local and tourists has recently won two awards; TripAdvisor as #1 ‘Best Value of 50 B & B’s in Kelowna and the BCAA Award. sherrycote@shaw.ca

Congratulations to two City of Kelowna Waste Water Treatment Plant employees who received long service awards. Vincent Hughes (25 years) and Jason Hilstob (10 years).

Good deeds

Since 2011 a total of 12 donated and repaired cars have been given away by the Carma Project founded by Bruce and Penny Stranaghan of Integra Tire Kelowna at 2160 Enterprise Way. This year, two cars were donated; a 2006 Honda Odyssey was given to the NOW Canada Society, donated by Dr. Steven Krywulak and a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser was given to the Elizabeth Fry Society donated by Adult & Teen Challenge, Kelowna Centre. The Carma Project receives a car donation; an inspection is done by the Integra Tire mechanics and if the vehicle is deemed viable, it is repaired and given to an individual, couple, family or agency in need. People are referred by applications from the Community Resources umbrella with interviews conducted. Many businesses and individuals support the project. www.thecarmaproject.com

Congratulations to Brea Retzlaff and Drew Vincent who have earned to honours from the Okanagan College who were recognized for their contributions to the local tech and business sector. The duo are this year’s recipients of the Okanagan College Alumni Association’s (OCAA) Young Alumni Awards, which acknowledges alumni who demonstrate excellence in leadership, environment, business or industry, public or community service or arts. This is the first time since 1964 that two young alumni awards have been given out.

Speaking of Okanagan College, Level 2 Apprentice culinary student Erin MacDougall cooked her way to victory and an all-expenses paid trip to Italy at the Third Annual OC Road to Riccione Cook-Off Competition, seeing four OC students design and prepare their own Italian-themed menu. Erin will be joined by a winning student from an upcoming competition hosted by the Okanagan Chef’s Association an OC instructors Chef Jim Armstrong and Chef Mike Barillaro in October.

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Kelowna for the Second Annual 6K for Water on July 7 at Tugboat Bay. The day will be packed with activities for families including a performance from the Globetrotters. Last year’s event resulted in Kelowna providing 5,200 children with clean water. For info or to register visit www.worldvision.ca/kelowna

Founder of Her International, Michelle Bonneau, who received the Meritorious Service Medal at Rideau Hall will be in Kelowna on Thursday, June 21 to officially launch her book Her: The Tharu Women’s Journey to Freedom at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Paddle Centre, 3020 Abbott Street. All welcome. Books and earrings made from recycled glass by Nepali women available for purchase. RSVP to info@herinternational.org. The book is available at Mosaic or www.unako.ca

Birthdays of the week

Happy 60th Wayne Moore (July 5); Don McArthur (July 4); Clarence Johnson (July 4); Dr. Iain Allan (July 4); Steve Harvey (July 4); Karen Warner (July 4); Finbar O’Sullivan (July 4); Robert Caley (July 4); Ian Robertson (July 5); Derek Bistricky (July 6); Dennis Grace (July 7); John Walker (July 7); Herb Jeffries (July 7); Don Richmond (July 8); Marc Whittemore (July 9); Sheri Rea (July 10); Sherry Huva (July 10); Shirley Hutt (July 10).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councilor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.

