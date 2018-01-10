DeHart: Happy 10th Orthoquest and Kelowna Kinesiology

By Maxine DeHart

I will not be writing a column for the next couple of weeks. See you on Jan. 31, 2018.

Canadian Certified Pedorthists, Lise Dallien MacMillan and Sean MacMillan owner/operators of Orthoquest and Kelowna Kinesiology are celebrating their 10th anniversary in business. Located at 1015 Richter Street, they have been helping people with sore feet that are in pain. Lise and Sean started with custom made foot orthotics, bracing products and exercise therapy. After eight years in business, Kelowna Kinesiology was created in order to fulfill the growth of the movement therapy side of the business. Now they are introducing a new global lifestyle program called the Healthy Habits Lifestyle Program that focuses on small do-able changes over a 12 month period. Clients are coached daily by a professional exercise and nutrition coach who is also a university educated kinesiologist. Based on 20 years of research and science, their process of self-discovery is the key ingredient to making lifestyle changes that stick. It also includes food planning and preparation, cooking lessons, group support, exercise guidance, 12 months of nutrition education, endless resources, guidance and support. It’s also online based so it is available anywhere in the world. Call 250-448-5908 www.orthoquestpedorthics.com.

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) has a new 2018 Advisory Board with over 40 members. The executive are David McDougall, (chair- small business/manufacturing), Lynn Heinrich (vice chair – manufacturing/food processing), Dominic Vinci (past chair- financial services), Mike Checkley (healthcare/technology), Alex Greer (technology/manufacturing), Brad Klassen (construction/development) and Raghwa Gopal (technology/entrepreneurship).

Directors representing industry sectors are Jeremy Burgess (Pushor Mitchell LLP); James Calissi (Calissi Farms), Terry Edwards (Decisive Dividend Corp.), Matt Gomez (Sole Mate), Peter Jeffrey (Okanagan Peer Mentoring Group), Chris Lapointe (Flair Airlines); Janice Larson (Muse & Effect Consulting); and Chris Mazurkewich (Interior Health).

Local government appointees are Jeanette Lambert (Lake Country), Brad Sieben (Kelowna), Fernanda Alexander (Westbank First Nation), Bryden Winsby (West Kelowna), Peter Schierbeck (Peachland), Gail Given (Regional District).

Ex-Officio Directors representing local government are Myles Bruns (BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development), Jamie McEwan (Lake Country), Robert Fine (Kelowna), Mandi Carroll (Westbank First Nation); John Perrott (West Kelowna) and Matt Faucher (Peachland).

Ex-officio directors representing partner organizations are Martine Hickman (BDC), Larry Widmer (Community Futures), Craig Garries (Greater Westside Board of Trade), Tom Dyas (Kelowna Chamber of Commerce), Sam Samaddar (Kelowna Airport), Camae Thompson (Lake Country Chamber), Kelsey Helm (Okanagan Centre for Innovation), Phil Ashman (Okanagan College), Lynette Keyowski (OMREB), Debra Kelly (Peachland Chamber), Thom Killingsworth (Tourism Kelowna); Phil Barker (UBC), Nicole Udzenija (UBC) and Laurel Douglas (Women’s Enterprise Centre).

On Aug. 1, Tara Swaren, who has been in the plumbing business for 12 years, moved from the Kitchen and Bath Classics showroom as the showroom manager to take the position of branch manager for Wolseley Mechanical and Kitchen and Bath Classics. Originally, Tara started in the showroom in Kitchen and Bath Classics in Vancouver at 7th and Yukon. Wolseley is a destination plumbing showroom and mechanical plumbing wholesale. The company is presently building a new facility on Leckie Place where they will combine the branch and the showroom to make it a one stop shop in October, 2018. There will be more square footage for the branch and expanding the showroom as Wolseley will be venturing into lighting as well. On the branch side, they are supplying mechanical, fire protection, HVAC, Hydronics and plumbing fixtures. Wolseley Canada Inc. is located at 101-2270 Hunter Road. Call 250-860-4991.

Can you help some Kelowna seniors? Do you have digital skills such as Gmail, Facebook or Skype? Volunteer tutors are needed for digital literacy programs for seniors for one to three hours per week with a three month commitment to work with them. Training and ongoing support will be provided. If you are interested call Project Literacy Kelowna Society for more information at 250-762-2163 or anna@projectliteracykelowna.org.

If you are looking for something to do during this winter season, Monashee Adventures Tours, owned and operated by trailhead Ed Kruger, have three new tours for the 2017/18 winter season now that the snow is here. Snowshoe Tours of Myra Canyon will show you the national historic site of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail (1915-1972) with 11 trestles and two tunnels. Good for youth and adults and if you are a walker you will like this tour as it covers your 10,000 steps for the day. They now offer snowshoe tours of CedarCreek Estate Winery for a 30 to 45 minute informative hike/walk through the winery and enjoy a tasting after the hike. Also new this year are snowshoe tours at Summerhill Pyramid Winery where you can explore the winery on a 45 to 60 minute hike/walk or snowshoe tour with a wine tasting after the tour. For all tours visit www.76cycle.com or call 250-878-3587.

Robbie Burns Dinner at the Legion Branch 26 at 1380 Bertram Street is Jan. 25. Scottish Dancers will perform at 5:30 p.m. Dance to Sierra after dinner. Tickets only $25 available at the Legion office. Beginning in January, the Legion Branch office will be open from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. instead of Tuesday to Friday. Call 250-762-4117.

Crafters’ Circle is drop-in sessions for crafters, new or experienced. Bring your portable projects, including knitting, crocheting, felt work, bead work or other crafts. This is an opportunity to learn new crafts every Saturday (except Dec. 30) from 10 a.m. to noon at the Okanagan Regional Library Downtown Kelowna Branch, 1380 Ellis Street. Contact Alison Hayman at 250-762-2800 for more information. Open to ages nine to adult.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is now accepting applications for their community arts space. The selected proposal will be offered an exhibition in The Front project space of the gallery, from June 30 to Sept. 9, 2018 and will be eligible for project funding. The front project space is an exhibition space that celebrates collaboration with community organizations and strives to engage diverse audiences. Applications from cultural and community organizations, collectives, artists, curators, performers, designers, makers and others are welcome. Applications are asked to demonstrate experience and interest in one of more of the following fields: Community-based art, creative education, socially-engaged work, equity and inclusive environments, arts and crafts, storytelling, social and environmental justice or visual and/or performing arts. Deadline for applications is April 15, 2018 at 11:59 PST. Visit www.kelownaartgallery.com/communityartspace.

It’s time to recognize the artists, athletes, volunteers, businesses, organizations and community leaders who helped to shine a positive light on our city in 2017. The 43rd Annual Civic & Community Awards are April 26, 2018 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Nominations are now being accepted until Jan. 26, 2018 in the following categories: Man & Woman of the Year, Young Male & Female Volunteer of the Year, Honour & Teen Honour in the Arts, Volunteer Organization of the Year, Corporate Community of the Year, Champion for the Environment, Male & Female Athlete of the Year, Volunteer Coach of the Year and Athletic Team of the Year. Nominate someone today. www.kelowna.ca/our-community.

