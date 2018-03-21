DeHart: Meet the largest VW dealership in the Interior

The staff at Turner Volkswagen along with a 1971 VW Karmann Ghia Convertible. (Left to right): Mike Schmidt Mandy Tamaki, Corrie Maddaford, Jon Turner, Jim Tkach and Chad Frey. In the vehicle is GM Aaron Fanslau.

By Maxine DeHart

Turner Volkswagen has opened at 2150 Enterprise Way, owned and operated by the Turner family. This dealership is the largest new and used Volkswagen dealership in the B.C. Interior. The 32,000 square foot building has 12 service bays, an alignment rack, dual-end service drive-thru, tire and wheel super centre, a full detail service shop, showroom for eight vehicles and 40 staff on hand. Turner Volkswagen has been awarded the Wolfsburg Crest Club Dealer Award two years in a row. This award is a country-wide dealer excellence award that must meet the highest criteria and standards in the Volkswagen World. Vehicles you might want to check out at the new dealership are the 2018 Atlas which is the first seven passenger SUV, brand new Tiguan compact SUV five or seven passenger and the brand new Jetta that will be available in two months. Aaron Fanslau is the general manager. Call 250-860-6278. www.turnervw.com.

Marking the 112th AGM, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has a new board for 2018/2019. Congratulations to president Carmen Sparg (Silver Lining Management Consulting). Returning directors are Tom Dyas, TD Benefits (past president); Una Gabie, Touchstone Law Group LLP; Stuart Grant, Norelco Cabinets Solutions; Al Hildebrandt, Kelowna Foundation for Hope & Social Innovation; Angela Nagy, GreenStep Solutions; Ron Cannan, Interior Savings Credit Union; Domenic Rampone, West Manufacturing and Marek Buryska, Valley First Credit Union. Re-elected directors are Shelagh Turner, CMHA; Nikki Csek, Csek Creative and Andrew Ingenhorst, Grant Thornton LLP. Newly elected are Dan Price, Dilworth Homes/Emil Anderson Construction; Andrew Brunton, Pushor Mitchell LLP; Jenelle Hynes, Pacific Coastal Airlines and John Devitt, Kelowna Airport. Appointees are Barry McGillivray, Okanagan School of Business, Gene Bernier, Kelowna JCI, Tracy Gray, City of Kelowna and Jeff Robinson, Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP. Dan Rogers is the executive director of the Kelowna Chamber.

At the RV Dealers Association International Convention in Las Vegas, Voyager RV in Lake Country was named an Elite Blue Ribbon Top 5 RV Dealership in North America by RV Business Magazine and was the only dealership in Canada in the top 5. Voyager RV has been in the top 50 the last two years.

The A.C.T./U.C.T. Kelowna West Council #1003 held their AGM President Banquet and Pin Night welcoming in a new board for 2018/2019. Congratulations to Susan Warner (president), John Grant (vice-president) and Keith Preece (past-president). Executive are Rick Warner, Courtney Valiquette, Cheri Melrose, Penny Pearston, Dick Melrose and Sheila Falk. Members of the year award went to Cheri and Dick Melrose and Roses for the Living was presented to Dave Roseberry, which is an award for the continued loyal support and dedication to the United Commercial Travelers. There were many year pin recipients. The most notable were Frank Richardson with a 50-year pin and Joe Beida with a 55-year pin. Through the council’s fund raising efforts they have donated to many community organizations. Since their existence in 1976 they have contributed in excess of $1 million to their communities along with many hours of volunteerism.

Okanagan Power Equipment Ltd. has opened at 102 – 2791 Hwy. 97 N. Owned and operated by Angela and Darrell Hamilton, the company sells brands of Stihl, Toro, Briggs and Stratton, Powerjet and Landa. From pressure washers, lawn movers and trimmers to chainsaws, they have it all. Okanagan Power Equipment service what they sell and there is a mechanic onsite. You might remember that John and Wendy Anderson with their daughters Angela and Sheri owned Kelowna Chainsaws for over 30 years. Now the chainsaw sisters are back in business, as Sheri Landis, Angela’s sister is also working at Okanagan Power Equipment. The grand opening is Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.) and will feature power equipment games, wood carvings by a local carver, great pricing on all power equipment with company representatives on hand. There will also be raffle draws. Open Monday to Saturday. Call 250-862-8001.

Had a pleasure of dining at the 88 Grand Buffet at #35 – 2339 Hwy. 97 N (Dilworth Center) owned and operated by Ms. Tammy Tang. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, the variety and number of items on the buffet are numerous. They offer a full salad bar, fresh sushi bar, tempura, many desserts, fresh fruit, ice cream, full Asian cuisine buffet, cheese section, lots of fresh veggies, ribs, seafood, chicken wings, an array of sauces and much more. The restaurant has been remodeled with modern décor. I had the most delicious white bass fish, mushrooms and squid. Take-out and delivery. Call 250-762-8088 www.88grandbuffet.com.

The Okanagan Mission Rotary Club is hosting a fun-filled popular Spring Fling Trivia fundraiser on April 15 at the Creekside Pub, 3929 Lakeshore Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with tickets only $40 per person which includes dinner and a silent auction. For more information or tickets call Monika Grimmer at 778-753-7473. Would be great to see members of other Rotary Clubs join in. See you there.

Local company, Agents of Discovery has been shortlisted for the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards 2018. Agents of Discovery is one of just two Canadian companies shortlisted for this prestigious award with 27 countries represented. Agents of Discovery is an education technology startup that creates mobile games to get kids outside, active and learning about the world around them. Partners are Alberta Parks, City of LA Recreation and Parks Department, National Parks Service, US Forest Service, California State Parks and others.

The date has been finalized. Mark your calendars to attend The Bay’s Spring Shoe Gala on Thursday, March 29.

The May Bennett Meal Program prepares hot meals for seniors and shut-ins in the community. This program feeds 500 clients in the city of Kelowna and West Kelowna who are unable to prepare their own meals and they are delivered right to the door by their team of volunteer drivers. The program is currently in need of volunteers. Meal service operates five days a week prepared by red seal chefs and volunteers deliver between 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are required to use their own vehicles and Interior Health offers a stipend to offset the cost of fuel. To volunteer or for more information call Teresa Hiob at 250-860-3378 or Teresa.Hiob@interiorhealth.ca.

World Beat Family Golf at 625 Old Vernon Road is now open for the 2018 season from 11 a.m. to dusk seven days a week, rain, sleet, snow, wind or sun. Call 250-765-7010.

Photograph Products Like a Pro is the first in a workshop of series called Mind Your Own (Small) Business, geared toward empowering home-based and micro businesses to develop the skills they need to operate a high quality business. Photographer, Jessica Schlamp will present the basics of styling and capturing professional looking product shots yourself on Sunday, April 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Tickets available on Eventbrite.ca. For more information contact Lori-Anne Poirier at 250-862-1487 or lori-anne@thepeartree.ca

The new Playtime Casino Kelowna will be fundraising through a portion of their food and beverage sales from March 1 to 31 in support of their chosen charity, the Karis Support Society. They raised $750 in just nine days. Help them boost their efforts through joining them at the New Match and The Buffet restaurants so they can raise more money for this great local organization.

Many Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan members took top awards at the BC Wide 2018 Georgie Awards. Congratulations to the following: Bercum Builders, Vernon, (Grand Georgie Awards: Custom Home Builder of the Year); Bellamy Homes, Kelowna (Grand Georgie Awards: Customer Satisfaction – Custom Home Builder); Paradise Estates – Paradise Estates, Kelowna (Best Single Family Detached Home over 2,300 Sq. Ft. over $750,000 – Production); Bellamy Homes – Okanagan Viewpoint, Kelowna (Custom Home valued $500,000 to $899,000); Pars Custom Homes – Vista Eterna, Kelowna (Custom Home valued $900,000 to $1,299,999); Bercum Builders, Vernon (Best Master Suite – New or Renovation); Paradise Estates – Paradise Estates, Kelowna (Best Interior Design Display Suite – Single Family or Multi Family); and Bercum Builders, Vernon (Best Outdoor Living Space – New or Renovation).

Birthdays of the week – Happy 90th Dot Richardson (Mar. 25); Frank Singer (Mar. 21); Matthew Jensen (Mar. 21); Dave Greer (Mar. 22); Tracy Gilbert (Mar. 22); Ivy Cutting (Mar. 23); Jim Ross (Mar. 23); Martin Mills (Mar. 23); Natasha Frappier (Mar. 23); Ryan Donn (Mar. 24); Jack Peters (Mar. 24); Jock Tyre (Mar. 24); Bruce Falkins (Mar. 24); Chris Gorman (Mar. 24); Sorcha Feeney (Mar. 24); Normie Wylie (Mar. 25); Pat Moxness (Mar. 26); Lark Willms (Mar. 26); David Prouse (Mar. 27); Incidentally, Dot Richardson is attending her 72nd high school reunion in Vancouver this year.

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City councilor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.