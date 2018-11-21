DeHart: New Kelowna restaurant concept features spuds with unique toppings

Oh So Potato is a new restaurant concept started here in Kelowna by founder Kory Rousseau.
Located at the corner of Gordon Drive and KLO Road (beside Caesar’s Pizza at 1155 KLO Rd.), Kory originally saw the concept in the U.S. and Australia. Oh So Potato is fast casual dining with grab-and-go and rail bar seating for about 12 inside. The menu is, of course, all about potatoes. First, you choose from a mashed potato, baked potato or potato wedge base. Then the fun begins with over 15 toppings to choose from, including Aloha, Greek, Mediterranean, Fiesta Tacos Chilli cheese, Meatballalicious, Butter Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork Steak and Cheese, and good-old Broccoli and Cheese. Large Russet potatoes are used and there is something for everyone’s taste. We tried the Mediterranean and the Chili Cheese and both were delicious. Open 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. A second location will be opened shortly at the corner of Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue. Call 250-938-5677; www.ohsopotato.com
RELATED: Restaurant dedicated to the potato opens its doors in Kelowna
Happy retirement
Well-known Kelowna businessman and long-time friend Terry Moldenhauer is retiring after 25 years with Waste Connections of Canada. Terry started with BFI Canada, and then the company changed to Progressive Waste and now to Waste Connections of Canada. All three companies are well-known in the area. When asked what he is going to do in retirement I knew he would say golf, as we know he is a huge golfer. For the entire 20 years, Terry and all three companies were major sponsors of the Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast, one of the first companies to come on board in support of our fundraiser.
Winner, winner
The winner of the final major prize of the Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast has come forward. Congratulations to David and Margaret Scott on winning the beautiful John Revill painting donated by Picture Perfect, owned by Linda Winnick.
The Okanagan chapter of BrainTrust Canada and The Association of Fundraising Professionals, in honour of their fourth annual Philanthropy Day, Tuesday, Nov. 13, has recognized ACT/UCT member Dave Roseberry and the ACT/UCT Kelowna West Council #1003 for their philanthropy efforts in our community, especially for their ongoing relationship and support of BrainTrust Canada’s Helmet Program to reduce preventable brain injuries for youth by providing bike helmets for those who cannot afford them. Over the years, ACT/UCT has donated in excess of $1,000,000 to local charities as well as hundreds of volunteer hours.
Three years ago, Jenelle Hynes stepped into the role of business development regional manager for Pacific Coastal Airlines to set up its Kelowna base and introduce the Okanagan to this B.C. airline. Over the past three years, she doubled the number of flights between Kelowna and Victoria, and increased daily flights to Cranbrook and grew passenger numbers in and out of Kelowna significantly. Jenelle also had PCA involved in numerous community and charitable events, including the Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast. It seems Jenelle has worked herself out of this job and although PCA offered her another position within the company, she is going to take a bit of a break and see what new opportunities are ahead. Stay tuned.
Downtown after 5
New author in town
Gearing up for the holidays
https://www.alexfong.com
Birthdays of the week
Barry Gerding, Kelowna Capital News (Nov. 21); Mike Krevesky (Nov. 21); Rudi Metzger (Nov. 21); Rob Grifone (Nov. 21); Kevin Crowell (Nov. 22); Danny Richardson (Nov. 23); Jamie Albrecht (Nov. 23); Barry Brandon (Nov, 24); Clare Mallow (Nov. 25); David Wikenheiser (Nov.26); Kenn Dixon (Nov. 26); Reg Henry (Nov. 27); Chris Rochfort (Nov. 27); Maryann Tulloch (Nov. 27).
Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173; email maxdehart@telus.net.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.