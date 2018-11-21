DeHart: New Kelowna restaurant concept features spuds with unique toppings

Oh So Potato is a new restaurant concept started here in Kelowna by founder Kory Rousseau.

Located at the corner of Gordon Drive and KLO Road (beside Caesar’s Pizza at 1155 KLO Rd.), Kory originally saw the concept in the U.S. and Australia. Oh So Potato is fast casual dining with grab-and-go and rail bar seating for about 12 inside. The menu is, of course, all about potatoes. First, you choose from a mashed potato, baked potato or potato wedge base. Then the fun begins with over 15 toppings to choose from, including Aloha, Greek, Mediterranean, Fiesta Tacos Chilli cheese, Meatballalicious, Butter Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork Steak and Cheese, and good-old Broccoli and Cheese. Large Russet potatoes are used and there is something for everyone’s taste. We tried the Mediterranean and the Chili Cheese and both were delicious. Open 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. A second location will be opened shortly at the corner of Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue. Call 250-938-5677; www.ohsopotato.com

Happy retirement

Well-known Kelowna businessman and long-time friend Terry Moldenhauer is retiring after 25 years with Waste Connections of Canada. Terry started with BFI Canada, and then the company changed to Progressive Waste and now to Waste Connections of Canada. All three companies are well-known in the area. When asked what he is going to do in retirement I knew he would say golf, as we know he is a huge golfer. For the entire 20 years, Terry and all three companies were major sponsors of the Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast, one of the first companies to come on board in support of our fundraiser.

Winner, winner

The winner of the final major prize of the Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast has come forward. Congratulations to David and Margaret Scott on winning the beautiful John Revill painting donated by Picture Perfect, owned by Linda Winnick.

The Okanagan chapter of BrainTrust Canada and The Association of Fundraising Professionals, in honour of their fourth annual Philanthropy Day, Tuesday, Nov. 13, has recognized ACT/UCT member Dave Roseberry and the ACT/UCT Kelowna West Council #1003 for their philanthropy efforts in our community, especially for their ongoing relationship and support of BrainTrust Canada’s Helmet Program to reduce preventable brain injuries for youth by providing bike helmets for those who cannot afford them. Over the years, ACT/UCT has donated in excess of $1,000,000 to local charities as well as hundreds of volunteer hours.

Three years ago, Jenelle Hynes stepped into the role of business development regional manager for Pacific Coastal Airlines to set up its Kelowna base and introduce the Okanagan to this B.C. airline. Over the past three years, she doubled the number of flights between Kelowna and Victoria, and increased daily flights to Cranbrook and grew passenger numbers in and out of Kelowna significantly. Jenelle also had PCA involved in numerous community and charitable events, including the Maxine DeHart-United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast. It seems Jenelle has worked herself out of this job and although PCA offered her another position within the company, she is going to take a bit of a break and see what new opportunities are ahead. Stay tuned.

Bissett Jiu-Jitsu, practical and effective self-defense, is back in Kelowna with Black Belt instructors Chris Bissett and Jeff Spagnol starting Bissett Jiu-Jitsu at 1415 Hunter Crt. While many martial arts are about sport or art, Bissett Jiu-Jitsu is all about teaching you how to deal with real street-type situations and having fun doing it. With 45 years experience, under these two instructors you will be happy to learn how to defend yourself, gain self-confidence, develop discipline and improve your concentration. They offer a variety of classes for adults, youth, women’s self-defense and 55 plus as well as specialized classes. Open Monday to Thursday, 5:30 to 9 p.m. along with Saturday morning classes. Call 778-392-5888 or drop in and check out their location online at www.bissettjiujitsu.com.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada celebrated its 100th anniversary as an established church in Canada on Nov. 18, 1935 Barlee Rd. To commemorate this occasion, the Parish of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church celebrated the Centennial by unveiling a sculpture by Gennadii Boyarskyi. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada is the sole, indivisible and self-governing ecclesiastical church proclaimed by the Governor General of Canada on May 1, 1929, to incorporate the Ukrainian Greek-Orthodox Church of Canada. In May 1990, this proclamation was amended to exclude the word Greek, thereby changing the name to Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada.

Advocis is a well-known national association of financial planners. The local chapter board of Advocis is Mike Mervyn, Wealthlink Financial Services (president) along with Thomas Gaymer, Bob White, Rob Bauml, Kevin Zakus, Layla Caruana, Trevor McTavish, Michelle Aucoin, Ed Granger, Andrew Meyers, Brett Henderson, Sandy McAllister, Ken Thom and Jaide Hatfield. This award-winning chapter invites you to check out online www.financialadviceforall.com to see how you can become more financially educated and better positioned to make smart financial decisions. You will find blogs, case studies and tools custom-designed to empower you to make better decisions. Ask your financial advisor if they are a registered member of Advocis, as this association is the advisory association that ensures Canadians financial well-being and makes sure that their members are properly trained and accountable to you.

Downtown after 5

Downtown Kelowna After 5 sponsored by Global Okanagan is Nov. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Laurel Packinghouse. Admission to the best party in town is only $10, which includes complimentary appetizers and two complimentary beverage tickets.

For the second consecutive year, Refresh Financial has been recognized for rapid revenue growth, bold innovation and its entrepreneurial spirit with a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award. The Fast 50 program honours 50 Canadian technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Refresh Financial ranked #23 with a 934 per cent revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. Michael Wendland is the CEO and Mike Penninga the manager of culture and public relations for Refresh Financial. Learn more at www.refreshfinancial.ca.

New author in town

Well-known former local media person Barry McDivitt (bmcdee@shaw.ca) has published another book which has just been released called Rank 6-Inferno. Rank 6 refers to the most destructive type of forest fire and the story is set in B.C. during a forest fire. All the forest fires that Barry covered as a TV journalist during his 25 years with CHBC/Global provided him with a great amount of useful research. When he started covering news in Kelowna in 1980, he would go to one or two forest fires a year. Thirty years later, he said it seemed like he was spending his entire summers on the fire lines. You can purchase the book online on Amazon or at Mosaic Books or Indigo Chapters.

Gearing up for the holidays

A Little Christleton Christmas with hostess Dina Kotler is Nov. 24 and 25 at 423 Christleton Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Featured artists are Alex Fong, Divine Expressions and Jolene Mackie. It’s a great place to start your Christmas shopping. https://www.alexfong.com

Haupy’s Beaver/Moose Rubs now have four flavours adding two Moose Rubs. The Original is like a Montreal steak spice but without all the salt and chemicals while Maplesque has a similar profile but is sweeter and smells like maple syrup. All the blends are low sodium and no MSG or other additives or fillers. Created by Mark Hauptman, Haupy’s is now in over 300 stores in Canada and the U.S., doubling their sales annually in each of the three last years. Haupy’s has started a line of swag which is available on their website at www.haupysbeaverrub.ca with hats, toques, t-shirts and coffee cups. You can purchase both Beaver and Moose rubs locally in 30 locations, including here in Kelowna at Lakeview Market, select Save-On-Foods locations, Urban Fare, St. Hubertus Winery, Indigenous World Winery and Urban Distilleries.

Marie Shandalla’s Earthly Creations Floral Art and Gift Gallery, 2630Pandosy St., will celebrate 19 years in business with a party on Saturday, Nov. 24. There will be lots of in-store specials, hot apple cider and many items to start your Christmas shopping. Drop into Marie’sworld for flowers, food, family and friends. Call 250-861-5825.

The unique Okanagan Guitar/Music Swap Christmas Show is Nov. 24 and 25 at the Activity Centre in Peachland, 5672 Beach Ave., from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. There will be collectors, rare guitars, luthiers, free guitar lessons, live performances, kids colouring contest and door prizes. Admission by donation, with proceeds going to Ambassadors of Peachland. Call Jeremy at 778-214-4453; online www.okanaganguitarshow.com.

Birthdays of the week

Barry Gerding, Kelowna Capital News (Nov. 21); Mike Krevesky (Nov. 21); Rudi Metzger (Nov. 21); Rob Grifone (Nov. 21); Kevin Crowell (Nov. 22); Danny Richardson (Nov. 23); Jamie Albrecht (Nov. 23); Barry Brandon (Nov, 24); Clare Mallow (Nov. 25); David Wikenheiser (Nov.26); Kenn Dixon (Nov. 26); Reg Henry (Nov. 27); Chris Rochfort (Nov. 27); Maryann Tulloch (Nov. 27).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173; email maxdehart@telus.net.

