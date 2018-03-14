DeHart: Now open at the Kelowna airport

By Maxine DeHart

Pharmasave has opened at the airport at 1304 – 1750 Pier Mac Way in the new Airport Village. Owned and operated by Tim and Kim Giesbrecht, their son Luke Giesbrecht and Chelsea Agnew, the pharmacy has many services to offer along with the standard pharmacy products. Tim and Kim also own the Mission Park, Lakeshore Road and West Kelowna Pharmasave. The airport pharmacy offers an inside post office, medication reviews, Ideal Protein product, injections and a new service called myDNA, which is a non-invasive genetic test done right in the store. Lots of parking, open seven days a week. Call 778-484-8960.

Lead wine expert and sommelier at Mission Hill Winery, Bram Bolwign received an award for Best Customer Service at the Tourism Industry Conference in Kelowna. He was the only Okanagan winner in five categories. Bram, the lead wine expert at the winery, took the trophy for best customer service over the team of 55 Tourism Kelowna volunteers.

Milfoil control supervisor, Ian Horner will retire on March 31 after 40 years of service to the valley and 33 with the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB). Ian has been instrumental in developing the OBWB’s milfoil control program and assisted in the studies to determine the best methods of milfoil control, giving advice on each new iteration of control techniques and machinery. He is the water board’s longest serving employee in their 50 year history. Patrick Field will be taking over Ian’s position as the Milfoil Control Supervisor. www.obwb.ca.

Glenmore Gift Gallery at 110- 1940 Kane Road in Glen Park Village has new owners and has rebranded with a new name. Previously owned and operated by Michelle and Brian Potizkai who have retired. New owners Twila Thome and Lyne Holder have changed the name to Divine Inspired Gifts & Gallery. The store has been renovated and shows their products in a wide open concept. They offer works by local artists and artisans as well as carrying stock of a new age/metaphysical nature. Lyne and Twila believe in shop local, buy local. Some of the artists featured are Jim Brompton Photography, Margaret Kyle (Kyle Art), Brent Wire Jewellery, Revolution Pottery and Allan Waidman soap stone carvings. They also have a good selection of gift ware, including fair trade pillows and banners, crystal sun catchers and the most beautiful large Kitras blown glass balls. They even carry the coolest plantable cards, which have plantable flower seeds embedded in the paper. Mark your calendars for the grand opening on Saturday, April 7 with artists on hand from 2 to 5 p.m. Open Monday to Saturday.

Happy 50th Anniversary Pat and Gloria Moore (Mar. 9).

Whirling Rainbow is a business started by Patti DeBoer who prepares customized catering, specialty baking, meal planning, and weekly vegan and gluten free subscription boxes strictly for gluten free and vegan diets. She works from a commercial kitchen and also has private classes for vegan and gluten free ravioli, gnocchi and perogies. Patti got started in the business over 20 years ago working in a bakery and working for herself making low fat cheesecakes and soups. She recently worked as the chef at Wine and Art. Patti helps to support people and families to discover how to transition or support their dietary needs either with one-on-one consulting or to undertake the planning and prep. If you need some help in these areas call Patti at 250-859-3071 or patticakesokanagan@outlook.com or Facebook – glutenfreeokanagan.

Owned and operated by Robyn Flinn, Perch Travelling Boutique has some changes to the business. Originally, Perch began as a shop inside a renovated school bus, specializing in authentic vintage clothing and accessories. This year, Robyn has expanded into a permanent studio (open by appointment) with the capacity to host pop-up shops, workshops and seminars. The new big and bright studio is located in the Kelowna Springs Center, above the glass artist Fused by Fox at #4 – 2550 Acland Road. They routinely collaborate with local businesses like The Green Vanity and also have an extensive costume inventory available for rent or purchase. The bus will return this spring and is available for special events, private parties and local markets. Visit Facebook (Perch Travelling Boutique); Instagram (perchkelowna) or email perchkelowna@gmail.com.

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards has announced that chef Jeremy Tucker will take over the culinary reigns of Fitz Bistro for the 2018 season. With a 21 year career, chef Tucker most recently led the culinary team at Cedar Creek Estate Winery’s Terrace Restaurant for the past four years. He has a passion for sourcing locally farmed ingredients and will be joining the team officially on April 16. Fitz Bistro will re-open for the season on May 18, serving lunch seven days and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The boutique winery is located just south of Peachland and focuses on traditional method sparkling wine and also produces a selection estate grown still wines. The bistro will also be featuring a 10-week dinner series this summer on Friday nights called Fitz Fridays starting June 29th. www.fitzwine.com.

The Okanagan Historical Society, Kelowna Branch 70th AGM and Dinner is Saturday, March 24 at Parkinson Rec Centre at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 which includes dinner, branch membership and newsletters. Guest Speaker is Rick Euper on the topic of the History of the Kelowna Fire Department. Tickets available at Mosaic Books, Kelowna Museum or Chris Jennens at 250-862-2801.

The popular Food Sale at the Ukrainian Catholic Parish Hall, 1091 Coronation Venue is Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring perogy, cabbage rolls, paskas, babkas, borscht, beet relish and much more while supplies last.

In preparation for JUNO week, 2018, the JUNO Host Committee wanted to ensure the JUNO experience could be shared by all British Columbians. They are taking the show on the road and Let’s Hear It! Live will take place in Kelowna on March 21 at the Kelowna Community Theatre at 7 p.m. Let’s Hear It Live will feature DJ Shub, The Boom Booms, Little Destroyer and Andrew Allen. Tickets $15 at Kelowna Tickets in Orchard Park or at kelownatickets.com. Wed site: letshearitbc.com.

Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown’s Spring Kelowna Closet Cleanout is March 25 at the Laurel Packinghouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering gently used ladies clothing straight from ladies closets. Some local boutiques and businesses will be there with some amazing deals, including The Wardrobe, Gypsy Soul, Sweetlegs with Taylor, Seacret with Danielle, Mexican Treasures, Young Living and KwikFit4U with vibration machines to try out. First 100 ladies through the door will receive a gift bag and everyone has a chance to win a door prizes. A portion of the funds and left over clothing will go to Mamas for Mamas and Shoe Canada. Web site: www.kelownaclosetcleanout.com.

If you are looking for something to do with the kids during spring break The Kelowna Museum has some ideas for you. Bugs: Masters of Disguise is March 20 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discover some of nature’s smallest experts at camouflage and learn how to hide in plain sight and post your own secret disguise in the museum. Mystery at the Museum is March 27 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Something has gone awry and a carriage has gone missing. Using your detective skills, discover and decode clues to help find the missing carriage. Not Your Average Egg Hunt. Search your way through all three museums to complete the scavenger hunt. Discover amazing facts and fun along the way. Suggested $10 family donation. Web site: www.kelownamuseums.ca.

Birthdays of the week – Colin Pritchard (Mar. 13); Max Runge (Mar. 14); Christine Romanow (Mar. 14); George Apostolidis (Mar. 14); Netti Schafer (Mar. 15); Ron Houtstra (Mar. 15); Harvey Gorsline (Mar. 16); Toni Vos (Mar.16); Trevor Pollon (Mar. 17); Debbie Block (Mar. 17); Patricia Ainslie (Mar. 17); John Clarke (Mar. 18); Corrie Meere (Mar. 18); Bruce Wilson (Mar. 18); Perry Mack (Mar. 18); Ryan Smith, City of Kelowna (Mar. 19); Bert Gee (Mar. 19); Ian MacDonald (Mar. 19); Bonnie Donovan (Mar. 20); Lorraine Richmond (Mar. 20); Joe Iafrancesco (Mar. 19).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councilor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net; maxinedehart.ca