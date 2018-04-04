DeHart: OK Corral set for re-grand opening

By Maxine Dehart

The grand re-opening of the famous OK Corral is Friday, April 6t at 7 p.m. They are celebrating with free two-step lessons, two live bands: Lee Dinwoodie and Rollin Trainwreck and bringing back a few of their former DJ’s, all with no cover charge. The OK Corral has been in business in the same location for 33 years and has made a comeback with new management and new owners and it’s now not all country. Manager Andy Bowie is leading the resurgence and has teamed up with the former owners from almost 10 years ago, Tim and Gerry Bugera who have other businesses in the valley. Well-known gal Angie Clowry is a team leader of the OK Corral. Beef on a bun will be available by donation going towards the repair of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.

After 15 years at the Kelowna Capital News and 24 years as a journalist in Smithers, Quesnel and Kelowna, Kevin Parnell has resigned from the Capital News and will be joining Interior Health in a communications capacity. During his career, Kevin became known for pushing for Indigenous rights and was named the Capital News managing editor in December, 2016. His first news assignment in Kelowna: When the army arrived to help fight the 2003 fires.

Well-known and respected assistant editor and reporter Alistair Waters with the Kelowna Capital News celebrated his 25th anniversary on April 1. Al joined the paper as a reporter in 1993 with Andrew Hanon, both arriving at the same time. Al became assistant editor when Andrew took over as editor from Bryden Winsby. Bryden hired both of them. He said it was so long ago that he cannot remember the exact date. Congratulations on a long career.

Speaking of the Kelowna Capital News, there is a new initiative started on their digital platform at kelownacapnews.com. The Capital News is looking to hear from community members and is interested in finding out what you love about the Central Okanagan. They are profiling different residents for the community by asking them to answer a list of questions about Kelowna and what they think is great about “Your Kelowna.” All you need to do is complete the form included in the link or forward it to someone that you know would like to be profiled on the site. Your Kelowna is a great way for readers to get to know the members of the community. https://kcnforms.wufoo.eu/forms/qlk3eubf0fdi7yy/

Celebrating 20 years with AM 1150 is popular man-around-town morning radio host Phil Johnson. Sister station Sun FM 99.9 is also celebrating 20 years with up-beat and smokin’ hot morning show hosts B Mack and Karly.

Calling all trivia buffs. The Okanagan Mission Rotary Club is hosting a fun-filled popular Spring Fling Trivia fundraiser on April 15 at the Creekside Pub, 3929 Lakeshore Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with tickets only $40 per person which includes dinner and a silent auction. For more information or tickets call Monika Grimmer at 778-753-7473.

Real Deals on Home Décor has relocated to 106 – 1835 Dilworth Drive, beside Minit Market. In business for three years and owned and operated by Chrissy Murphy, the store has been vastly expanded now offering larger pieces of rustic farmhouse furniture from Bali. Real Deals is chalked full of unique items including mirrors, home décor accessories, wall clocks, lamps, candles, silk flowers, frames, decorative signs, and ceramics. They also have personal accessories of necklaces, scarves, kimonos, and recycled purses. You will need a lot of time to browse in this store due to the amount of inventory. New hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Call 778-363-6185.

Chef Beth Ross has started new business, Appetite Catering, and is ready to share her talents as former executive sous chef at the Delta Grand. Dreaming of her own business and sharing her passion for cooking has now come true. With an abundance of fresh product, local farms and purveyors, Chef Ross will have a large focus on utilizing ingredients sourced in the valley. She is fully committed to making each event truly spectacular with a customized menu, quality ingredients and superior service. Each menu will be custom created to include vegetarian and vegan options, with flexible and traditional catering in a manner to best suit her clients. Call 250-575-8567 or beth@appetitecatering.ca; www.appetitecatering.ca.

Previously with the TD Bank and with 15 years’ experience, including over six years in agriculture lending, Meagan Beattle, BASc – Agribusiness, is the new senior client relationship manager with Scotiabank Agriculture. Meagan will cover the Okanagan and Thompson region based at the Kelowna Main Branch, 488 Bernard Avenue. Call 250-212-0555. Scotiabank also has a new district vice president, Zak Khokhar who will be relocating to Kelowna. Rob Edwardson is the branch manager and mutual funds representative of Scotiabank main branch. Rob.edwardson@scotiabank.com.

The website for the new Pandosy Village Doggie Daycare is www.pandosydaycare.ca.

Jack and Tamira Tolmie of Geeks on the Way have moved back to Kelowna from Chilliwack to do what they do best, which is fixing computers full time. Geeks on the Way provides quality computer support doing everything from removing viruses and spyware to diagnosing and replacing defective hardware. They work with home users and medium size companies with or without multi-user networks. They also make house calls on Sundays. Call 250-762-8847.

Wink i Wear Optical Boutique at #7 – 605 KLO Road is celebrating five years in business. Now working with owner Laura Draycott is Sharlene Perry, who has over 20 years of optical experience. They will be hosting a celebration party on Friday, April 13 with food, beverages and lots of frames on sale. Anyone who purchases glasses that day will get to pop a balloon to see if they win free lenses. Laura and her husband Stephen won the Audience Choice Trophy at Dancing with the Stars raising money for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association. Call 250-862-9465.

Gillian Dougans has become a partner in the firm of FH&P Lawyers LLP. Jill is a senior litigator with a practice focused on personal injury, commercial, estate and employment litigation. She is a qualified mediator and member of the civil roster with Mediate BC. www.fhplawyers.com.

The new executive and board of the Kelowna Kasugai Sister City Association for 2018 are Arlene Henderson (president), Ken Fix (vice-president) and Alice Hargreaves (secretary). Directors are Brian Rowe, Kathleen Rowe, Heidi Mitchell, Hiltrud Vogler, Bernice Sebastian, Harold Wood, Cathy Jennens, Chris Jennens and Pushpinder Singh.

The Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society (MCTRS) is hosting an AGM on April 11, 2018 at the Eco Centre on Springfield Road at 7 p.m. This is the 25th Anniversary of MCTRS and at the AGM a presentation acknowledging people, events and activities from 1993 to 2018 will be shown. You can become a member of the society by completing a form on their new website for $10 at www.myratrestles.com. The society is also launching a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising a minimum of $200,000. All donations are issued a tax receipt. This money will continue to help maintain the Myra Canyon trestles, tunnels and trails for another five years or more. You can also contribute to the fundraiser on the website under Get Involved: Donate. For more information contact Ray Sobol at 778-834-0392 or Maury Williams at 250-861-9459. or mctrs@myratrestles.com.

A Blood Donor Clinic is coming to the Mission area of the city at First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11. You can donate by a walk-in, calling 1-888-2-DONATE, downloading the GiveBlood app or on www.blood.ca. Groups are welcome by emailing gayle.voyer@blood.ca or at 250-979-8053.

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is presenting a family special of Peter and the Wolf with all of Peter’s beloved animal friends coming to life in this fun and modern update of the classic tale. Fun for all ages on Saturday, April 7 from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Kelowna Community theatre. Rosemary Thomson, music director and Tracy Ross, director. Call 250-862-2867 www.okanagansymphony.com.

Kelowna Old Time Fiddlers will feature Gordon Stobbe and JJ Guy for a concert of fiddle and square dance music on Friday, April 13, 7:30 p.m. at Rutland Activity Centre, 765 Dodd Road. Prior to the concert they will conduct a fiddle workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets at door. Call 250-717-8432.

Birthdays of the week – Happy 60th Patty McIntosh (Apr.10); Diane (Dee) Esler (Apr. 4); Lyle Shoemaker (Apr. 4); Steve Stecko (Apr. 4); Savannah Bagshaw (Apr. 4); Irene Weames (Apr. 5); Jerry Okada (Apr. 5); Garth Johnstone (Apr. 6); Ken Flood (Apr. 7); Brenda Erickson (Apr. 8); Rienhold (Tiny) Gerl (Apr. 8); Dr. Alan Jenks (Apr. 8); Krista Lusted (Apr. 8); Susan Ogilvie (Apr. 9); Catherine Wilson (Apr. 9); Jeff Kumagai (Apr. 9); Jeff Hoffart (Apr. 9); Maurice Malin-Rothschild (Apr. 10); Gary Bowker (Apr. 10); Andy Griffin (Apr. 10); Wendy Sanderson (Apr. 10); Suzanne Basson (Apr. 11); Stephen Cipes (Apr. 10).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546, fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.

Chrissy Murphy - owner - Real Deals on Home Decor

Chef Beth Ross, owner of Appetite Catering.