Dehart: The last Drive-Thru Breakfast

Get ready for the last United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast

Another year has whizzed by and the 20th Annual (yes 20th) GRAND FINALE, Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast is fast approaching on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Bitter-sweet, all the existing and new sponsors and volunteers are all geared up with overwhelming enthusiasm for the Grand Finale. It’s going to be the largest Drive-Thru ever, as all the sponsors and many new businesses have come forward this year to make the Grand Finale a memorable experience for everyone, along with raising a record amount of money for the United Way.

I am truly grateful to have had so many sponsors and volunteers, who have now all become good friends, support me over the years. It has been a great ride and a unique 20 year experience hosting this event at the Ramada Hotel. The community has never let us down in 20 years and I ask for that same support this year.

If you would like to donate a gift card(s) or any other prizes for the Grand Finale please call me at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662 or email maxdehart@telus.net. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated. Keep tuned for weekly updates.

Back in business

Jim Larsen is back in Kelowna and the manager of London Drugs. Jim was transferred by the company to Vernon for two years and also worked in operations for 1-1/12 years. He previously was the Kelowna store manager for eight years and has been with London Drugs for 29 years.

Jessie Clipperton, the Kelowna store interim manager is now in West Kelowna and Colin Campbell has returned to Kelowna as assistant manager.

Affinity Family Wellness Inc. has been in business in Kelowna for seven years. Located at #2 – 1890 Ambrosi Street, the team of Registered Massage Therapists (RMT) provides evidence based massage therapy in a warm and relaxing spa-like environment.

Affinity offers direct billing, on-line booking, free parking and evening and Saturday appointments. Kyla Feddersen, RMT and owner of Affinity and a 20-year veteran of massage therapy excels in chronic injury and pain management by employing deep tissue and myofascial techniques and has a strong interest in temporomandibular joint dysfunction, prenatal massage, neck/headaches and low back pain.

Other RMTs are Kylagh Cornford, RMT (methods of palpation assessment, myofascial release, muscle manipulations and deep techniques); Danielle Hibbs, RMT (believes in a holistic approach to pain relief and overall wellness); Cynthia Mayeda, RMT (background in sport injury therapy for sports or work related injuries); Karissa Parsons, RMT (values the importance of root cause of pain or dysfunction using a combination of massage); Brooke Rule, RMT (incorporates relaxation massage with myofascial release, deep tissue and trigger point therapy in combination); Frances Russell, RMT (focuses on therapeutic treatment based massage and ART); Amber Welder, RMT (trigger point therapy, myofascial release and deep tissue work); Tina Marin, RMT (uses a variety of non-Swedish techniques as well as Swedish massage). Call 778-478-0548 to see which RMT fits for you. www.affinityfamilywellness.ca

Finalists annouced

A record of 37 finalists has been announced for the 10th Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards set for Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Coast Capri Hotel. Mark MacDonald of the Business Examiner Thompson Okanagan, which co-ordinates the event, adds that 14 of the finalists are from Kelowna.

Sponsors are Black Press, RE/MAX Commercial, MNP LLP, Southern Interior Construction Association and Greensheet Construction Review.

Local Kelowna finalists are Bluestar Buslines, Castanet, Central Okanagan Food Bank, CRAFT Beer Market, Eagle Creek Studios, Geometrik, Hotel Eldorado Marina, Kelowna Airport Expansion, Kelowna Porsche, School Board 23, The Strathcona, Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre and Turner Volkswagen.

The Commissionaires BC, Canada’s only not-for-profit security company hiring fair is Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre in the Cedar Room. They are currently looking to hire security guards for part-time and full-time positions. Contact Kirsten Breau at 250-979-4779 for more information.

The Okanagan Historical Society Kelowna Branch has released a beautiful 2019 Limited Edition Calendar featuring an incredible selection of historic photographs for only $20. Contact Chris or Cathy Jennens at 250-862-2801 to purchase.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade 2018 Key Business Awards Finalists are A View to Remember, Apothic Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Best Version Media, Central Okanagan Community Food Bank, Dance City Academy, Distinctly Kelowna

Tours, Enviro-Dry Carpet and all Floors Cleaning, Galleria Fashions, Hergott Law, Home Hardware, Okanagan Business Excellence, Postnet, Precision, Fencing, The Heritage Retirement Residence, The Medicine Shoppe, Total Restoration Services, Vision Mechanical, West Kelowna Fine Cabinetry, West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre, West Kelowna School of Music, Westbank Museum, Winmar Property Restoration. The winners will be announced on Sept. 20 at a Gala at 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar.

Cops for Kids Ride, presented by the Kelowna Foundation for Hope and Social Innovation will leave Kelowna on their annual 1,000 km journey across SouthEastern B.C. this Friday, Sept. 14 from the Sandman Hotel at 7 a.m. after breakfast. Riding from Kelowna this year are Auxiliary Const. John Bauer, Const. Dan Carson, Grant Fletcher (President), Marc Gruber (Joe Rich Fire Dept.), Gail Harrison (Grant Coordinator), Dr. David Hatton, Garnett Lloyd, Const. Macklin McCall, Auxiliary Const. Dr. Darcy March, Dr. Alan Milnes, Sgt. Carmen Penny, Tim Schroeder (Force Chaplain), Const. Carl Stene and Const. Claudia Wytrwal. www.copsforkids.org to donate.

Birth announcement

Congratulations to John and Kelly Doane on the birth of their son Landon. Gord Brennan is the proud grandpa.

About town

Clean out your crafting clutter at the Crafty Closet Cleanout. Sell your unused crafting supplies to others who could use them or purchase new supplies for yourself. Not only will you be getting great deals on crafting supplies, diverting unused craft supplies from the landfill, you will be supporting the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club. on Sunday, Sept. 23from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1434 Graham Street. Door prizes and great deals. For more information visit www.greatclosetcleanout.com or call Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown at 250-864-3480.

East and drink your way through downtown Kelowna at the 2018 Taste of Downtown, Sept. 22 from noon to 3 p.m. It’s a three hour self-guided walking tour to explore and sample some of the many culinary delights downtown.

You can only participate by acquiring one of the coveted 1,000 passports on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Mosaic Books, 411 Bernard Avenue. Limit of six passport per person, with a minimum donation of $5 for the food bank per passport. No calls or emails and passports will not be held on hold.

The monthly meeting for the Kelowna-Kasugai Sister City Association is Monday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, 544 Harvey Avenue (North side door).

Greater Westside Board of Trade Business After Hours is Wednesday, Sept. 12 at the Holiday Inn, West Kelowna, 2569 Dobbin Road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. along with 15 members displaying their businesses.

The Kelowna Women’s Shelter AGM is Monday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library, 1380 Ellis Street. RSVP to louise.rukin@kelownawomensshelter.ca.

After coming off a high from Mamma Mia, The Kelowna Actors Studio is hosting REUNION, a Broadway Revue of song and dance celebrating your favourite performance and performs from the last 15 years of Actors Studio. Sept. 19 and 20 at the Kelowna Community theatre 7:30 p.m. Call 862-2867 or email www.kelownaactorsstudio.com

Birthdays of the week

Chris DeHart (Sept.11); Carol Eamer (Sept. 12); Jack Hatanaka (Sept. 12); Len Thordarson (Sept. 12); Kim McKechnie (Sept.14); Kristine Jones (Sept.14); Bonnie Anderson (Sept. 14); Lea McKinnon (Sept.14); Glo McKinnon (Sept. 15); Marj Roseberry (Sept.16); Stuart Hartman (Sept. 16); Bernd Dinnert (Sept. 17); Jody Wielgosz (Sept. 17); Sandy Sheriff (Sept. 17); Jim Lanyon (Sept. 12); Marilyn Hedman (Sept. 16); Jean Russell (Sept. 18); Chris Jennens (Sept. 18).

