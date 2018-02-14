DeHart: Three shops are better than one

Corinne Rimstad (left) of Mission Park Flowers and Kakes by Kathy owner Kathie Dionne are now in the same location. - Image: Contributed

Mission Park Flowers has relocated and are now in the same location with Kakes by Kathie and The Flour Bean at 2655 Pandosy Street. You can now purchase flowers, wonderful cakes and even have a coffee and treat in one location. Mission Park Flowers, owned and operated by Corinne Rimstad, specializes in all types of arrangements from weddings and graduations to celebrations of life and birthdays, or any other occasion. Call 250-860-4457 or www.theflowergallery.ca. Kakes by Kathie is owned and operated by Kathie Dionne. Specializing in cake design, Kathie makes fabulous custom cakes and cupcakes for every occasion from weddings to birthdays offering many cake flavours and fillings. Her custom cakes are incredible and can be viewed at www.kakesbykathie.com or call 250-808-3382 to order. The Flour Bean is owned and operated by both gals and along with coffee and cupcakes there is a lovely gift shop.

Former owner of a successful Montreal moving company, Joe Gagnon is the new vice-president of sales and marketing of Bekins Moving & Storage Kelowna. The company, under Joe’s direction, has recently become the official movers of the Kelowna Rockets hockey team. Involved in the moving industry for two decades, Joe is the former owner of Westmount Moving and Warehousing based in Lasalle, Quebec and before was vice-president of sales with AMJ Campbell. Call 250-766-1966. www.bekinskelownamovers.com.

Big White Ski Club has announced that four qualifying members will be heading to Sun Peaks Resort February 22 to 25 for the BC Winter Games. Congratulations to Finley Cashin (2005), Kiera Swift (2004) and Shayna Little (2005). Benjamin Hare (2005) will be the first alternate for all the Okanagan teams. Eligible athletes must be born in 2004 or 2005. U14 Head Coach Trevor Haaheim is the program director.

RE/MAX leader, Elton Ash, regional executive vice-president of RE/MAX Western Canada in Kelowna has been recognized among the top influential executives in real estate. Leaders are evaluated and selected each year based on the office they currently hold, decision-making power, tenure in the industry, size of the individual’s organization, financial resources of the organization and the organizations significance on the residential real estate brokerage industry.

The yacht club has a new board of directors and a new executive director. The 2018 board of directors is Don McEachern (commodore), Ken Hardisty (vice commodore), Eva Konik (rear commodore), Henry Harlos (past commodore), Michael Newcombe (fleet captain), Tillman Hodgson (staff captain), Sandy MacDonald (secretary), Dr. Christian Brix, Mike Budd, Lisa McHaffie, James Wendland and Marc Whittemore. Outgoing 2017 board members are past commodore Nancy Thompson, director Mike Bourgeois, director Chantelle Froats, treasurer Angela Martens and secretary Dot Schoneberg. Thom Killingsworth is the new executive director of the Kelowna Yacht Club and is also the chair of Tourism Kelowna.

Luke Turri, vice president of development has been named as a new Mission Group shareholder. Joining the company in April of 2012 as a development manager he was named vice president of development in January, 2017, specializing in local urban development for nearly 10 years. www.missiongroup.ca.

Uniglobe Direct Travel long-time employee Sandi Muenz has relocated to Edmonton. Don’t fret, Sandi is still working for Uniglobe and can service all her long-time customers at sandi@uniglobe.com.

Normandeau Window Coverings has opened at #104 – 1905 Baron Road. Managed by Rob Farnham and with designers Jan Farnham and Erin McGeachy, Normandeau has the only Hunter Douglas Gallery showroom in the valley and the second largest in Canada. They specialize in all window coverings, including blinds, shutters, roller shades, premium ettes, custom drapery and valances, wallpaper and all drapery accessories. The showroom is beautiful showing all the Hunter Douglas lines, so you can see the fresh takes, creative ideas and smart solutions for dressing windows. Open Monday to Saturday. Call 236-420-1510 www.kelownawindowcoverings.com.

Barb’s Delight Restaurant with owner Barb Dumbovic is celebrating her 8th anniversary on Feb. 17. If you have not been by the restaurant lately, it has been renovated with a fresh look. Of course, Barb’s delicious food is better than ever and like it says, Barb is truly a delight.

Tupperware is celebrating 70 Years and here’s a great story. I have some Tupperware containers that must be all of 30 years old or more. They still look like new even though they are in and out of the dishwasher and I use them regularly. The lids cracked so I thought I would try and get them replaced, actually thinking it would never happen. To my amazement, I found Tupperware representative Tracey Parenteau through this column and she ordered the new lids at no charge. Now that is certainly a life-long guarantee with great service from Tracey. If you are in need of some Tupperware or would like to see all the new coloured items call Tracey at 250-765-5685 or tracey.parenteau@hotmail.com.

K-Town Pizzeria is celebrating four years in business at #7-1470 Harvey Avenue (Burtch Plaza). Owners Stan and Livia Badura have great pizza and use fresh ingredients (even real bacon) and make home-made dough daily. Along with a huge selection of pizza, they have wings, pasta, donairs, salad, cheesy breadstix and garlic toast. Pizza crusts come in regular, thin or gluten free and they use only fresh mozzarella, feta, cheddar and parmesan cheeses. Take-out and delivery in the area. They also offer daily specials for pick-up only. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 250-862-3444. www.ktownpizzeria.com.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has released their 100 per cent BC Rye Whisky, a farm-to-flask spirit distilled with local ingredients in their Vernon distillery. The Canadian Whisky is distilled with a blend of 51 per cent Coldstream Valley rye and 49 per cent locally malted B.C. barley, aged in Jack Daniels Bourbon barrels and then cut with their secret source of local deep well-water. It is now available online and at both distilleries in Vernon and Kelowna. www.okanaganspirits.com.

Kudos to four staff at the Regional District of the Central Okanagan who have completed various significant upgrade program studies. The following have been granted a Certificate in Local Government Administration from Capilano University. Bev Krakau, administrative assistant – parks; Cathy MacKenzie, parks natural resource technician and Deneen McArthur, corporate & legislative assistant – corporate services. Stefanie Meyer, finance clerk – acounts payable received a Diploma in Business Administration with major in accounting from Okanagan College.

The winners of the 18th Anniversary Celebrations of Earthly Creations Floral Art and Gift Gallery owned and operated by Marie Shandalla at 2630 Pandosy Street are Bill Ferguson, Bruce Barlow and Darrin McIver.

The AGM for Kelowna Kasugai Sister City Association is Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the home of Cathy and Chris Jennens, 1180 Pinecrest Lane. There are opportunities to serve as directors so if you are interested please let Cathy or Chris know at 250-861-3003.

New Punjab Sweets and Restaurant has opened at 120B Dougall Road North in Rutland (beside Money Mart). They specialize in Pakistani and East Indian cuisine and sweets in a relaxed family atmosphere. Open seven days a week. Call 778-753-0777.

Open to all parents and grandparents with children and teens, The Kelowna Parent Support Circle, supported by the Parent Support Services Society of B.C. begins on Feb. 22 and will meet every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Each self-help support circle is led by two trained volunteer facilitators. For more information call Rich at 250-317-0143.

Dr. Dale Forsythe is hosting a free workshop on Bullet Proof Your Lower Back – End the Misery on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Call 250-765-1466 to reserve.

The 34th Annual Heritage Awards Luncheon is Wednesday Feb. 21 at 12 noon at Benvoulin Heritage Church on Benvoulin Road. Tickets $25. Call 250-861-7188.

At the beginning of each year, Heather Zais, Psychic Astrologer gives us a view of the coming year, which this year is The Year of the Dog beginning Feb. 16. The personality of the dog will influence certain behaviours of the year with a stronger focus on loyalty, faithfulness and companionship. Fighting against oppression and tyranny will see more joining the pack. Revivals will lift spirits and renew faith and in dog years efforts are made to calm anxiety and unrest. There will be much barking in politics as it leans to the left ideology. Some behaviors will be very dogmatic. There will be much jockeying for positions and who will be the top dog. Those seeking justice will stand up to be counted. Some muzzling will be going on and others being unleashed. We will see who ends up in the doghouse when it all shakes out.

Birthdays of the week – Happy Valentine’s Day; Jim Card (Feb. 13); Dale McKenzie (Feb. 14); Gary Kreller (Feb. 15); Marion Krahn (Feb. 15); Seymour Zidle (Feb. 16); John McIntyre (Feb. 16); Rod Warnock, (Feb. 17); Philip Patara (Feb. 17); Bill Cook (Feb. 17); Arlene McClelland (Feb. 18); Jean Peacock (Feb. 18); Tal Jandali (Feb. 18); Murli Pendharker (Feb. 19); Brad Campeau (Feb. 19); Don Favell (Feb. 19); Rodney Gray (Feb. 20); Tom Dyas (Feb. 20); Graham Lee (Feb. 20).

