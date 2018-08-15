Dehart: What’s moved and who’s new in town

Liquidation European Stock has relocated from 2483 Main Street to Unit B108 – 2330 Highway 97S in West Kelowna next to Tim Horton’s and Wendy’s. Owned and operated by Lyubov Omasheve, the store is chock-full of new ladies and men’s European clothing mainly from England, Italy and Germany. The store sells every type of clothing except shoes. Most items are priced in the range of $10 to $35. With clothing for teenagers to adults, they offer fall and winter jackets, coats, skirts, dresses, shorts, hoodies, sweaters, shirts, lots of jeans and accessories. Now they also offer wool and yarn for knitters and crocheters from Europe. The grand opening is Aug. 15 to 17. It’s worth a short drive to West Kelowna to pick up some hot clothing deals. Closed Sunday. www.liquidationbc.com

Relocating

El Zorro Tailoring and Alterations has relocated from 1771 Harvey Avenue to 1427 Ellis Street. Owner Samuel Galvez, who relocated to Kelowna from Chile six years ago, is a master tailor and dressmaker. His mother was a professional dressmaker and his grandmother was the first women tailor in Chile. Samuel studied master tailoring in Chile starting at the age of 14 and graduated at the age of 18. He offers ladies tailoring from bathing suits to wedding gowns and works with all kinds of leathers, including reupholstering for boats. He also is a men’s clothing master tailor and does men’s alterations. His son, Tgnacio Galvez helps him in the business. Open Monday to Saturday. Call 250-899-0216 or just drop in. www.elzorrotailoring.com

Brigitte Kotler, former senior account manager of floForm has joined the sales team at KLAD – Architectural Wall Cladding at 115-1295 Cannery Lane. KLAD are exclusive carriers of not only Urban Concrete Panels, but also SILVA Cedar Panels. They carry a select line of Liquid Metal Panels, a brilliant line of acrylic panels and DEKTON. Their showroom showcases a custom kitchen created by CMP Manufacturing. KLAD specialize in residential, commercial and multi-family applications. Call 250-681-0913

Haven Mattress company opens its first of many Haven Experience Centres in the new upper-mission development of Kestrel Ridge in their new show home. Located at 5422 Upper Mission Drive and open daily from noon to 4 p.m. Haven Mattresses allows customers to experience a low pressure, in-person shopping experience without the high costs of visiting a retail Mattress store. Haven’s signatories products are staged in a beautiful show home setting but are available exclusively through their online store at www.havenmattress.ca. Haven is disrupting traditional mattress sales by producing made-in-Canada, plant-based, luxury memory foam mattresses which are sold directly to consumers through their website. Free door to door shipping and a risk-free 100 day sleep trial. Scott Amis is the CEO OF Haven Mattress and Adrian Block is the president and founder of The Rykon Group.

Congratulations

To our brother-in-law Charlie Styles who aced his second hole-in-one at Black Mountain Golf Club, hole #17- 148 yards.

To Simone Orlando, executive director of Ballet Kelowna on being one of five new board members appointed to the BC Arts Council. www.bcartscouncil.ca

LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic Kelowna, owned and operated by clinic directors Cameron and Michelle Biffart is expanding into the Okanagan this fall opening at Unit 5 – 1455 Harvey Avenue. LIVE WELL provides clinically-supervised exercise and healthy lifestyle coaching to help people overcome or prevent health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity and heart disease. With 50 percent of LIVE WELL’S members coming from doctors referrals, the clinics cater mostly to boomers who have been prescribed a healthier lifestyle but do not know where to start. They employ clinical exercise physiologists who are experts in habit change and specialize in chronic health issues. LIVE WELL has eight clinics across Canada with ten more set to open by the end of the year. For more information visit livewellclinic.ca or email info@kelowna.livewellclinic.ca for regular updates and to join their subscribers list. This will give you exclusive access to their one day founding members sale. You will also get access to LIVE WELL’S seven healthy habits.

Owner of Results 4 Life Fitness, Rhonda Laturnus is hosting the Black Mountain Cub Crawl on Aug. 25, which is an obstacle/mud event for kids 6-14 years of age with proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club. Call 250-215-7120 www.cubcrawl.ca

Changes in the works

Okanagan College has four New Board of Governors with familiar names in the region. They are David Porteous (Kelowna), Juliette Cunningham (Vernon), Shelly Cook (Kelowna) and Tina Lee (Penticton) for one-year terms. Completing their terms are Connie Denesiuk, Joe Maciel and Riminder Gakhal. Vice-chair Gloria Morgan has been re-appointed. Chris Derickson is the Chair.

After 14 years in their current location and their existing building reaching the end of its lifespan, non-profit, charitable society Creator’s Arts Centre is preparing to move to a new location and launch several exclusive programs for their upcoming season. Founded in 1994, they aim to raise $50,000 which will be matched by an anonymous donor as construction begins. All donations over $20 are eligible for a tax receipt and over $100 will be included on a supporters wall at the new studio. Laura Elliott is the artistic director. To donate or for more information call 250-860-6616 or visit www.creatorsarts.com

The annual maintenance budget to keep Myra Canyon spectacular by the non-profit Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society is $30,000 from fundraising. They have launched a new fundraiser selling an auto window/bumper/bike/anywhere sticker, designed as a Love Myra Canyon sticker. The society is hoping to see thousands of the stickers around the valley. Stickers are $5 plus tax retail; $2.50 plus tax wholesale (minimum 100); are heart shaped with a QR code that connects to myratrestles.com; are peel and stick; UV resistant and also with a countertop display available. Contact mctrs@myratrestles.com; www.myratrestles.com.

Birthdays of the week

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Contact her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662 or maxdehart@telus.net