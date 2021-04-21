Despite a few wins, B.C. budget has missing pieces, says Kelowna Chamber

While celebrating certain points, chamber says budget misses key points, specifically transportation

Despite praising specific points in the province’s recently announced 2021 budget, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce said some key pieces are still missing.

Dan Rogers, the executive director of the Kelowna Chamber, said that businesses and residents in the Okanagan need a stronger commitment to improving the transportation corridor.

“While billions are being spent in the lower mainland, plans for highway improvements in the Okanagan remain on the shelf and now would have been a good time to invest in job-creating infrastructure projects,” said Rogers.

He added talks to reduce inter-provincial trade barriers were also lacking in the budget and that transportation constraints at certain areas in the Okanagan prohibit local businesses from growing despite increased costs associated with moving goods throughout the region.

“Fixing this is something the Kelowna Chamber will continue to champion, and we will be looking for local government leaders in the valley to also show leadership in this area,” he said.

While the finance ministry has included pandemic and recovery contingency funds of $3.25 billion in 2021-22, Rogers said the chamber was hoping that targeted funding or a significant tax relief would be announced to assist small businesses that are struggling amid the pandemic’s third wave.

“We believe in being prudent,” he said. “But, we also were hoping for a powerful vision and bold action that would set the tone for a strong economic recovery in BC.”

He criticized the introduction of a foreign owner’s speculation tax, which he said unfairly targets both foreign owners and out-of-province Canadians.

“This tax has been good for generating money for the government, but it has not moved the needle at all in stimulating more affordable housing,” he said. “The chamber certainly looks to the provincial government to either scrap the ‘spec tax’ or at least remove fellow Canadians from the target list.”

The chamber also noted a number of wins from the budget including:

  • Investment in further developing the hydrogen economy
  • Transportation infrastructure investment along Highway 1
  • Confirmation of wholesale pricing for liquor to support the hospitality licensees
  • Commitment to continue the provincial sales tax exemption on select machinery and equipment
  • Increased funding to help the tourism sector
  • Increased training space for early childhood educators and funding for more spaces

Rogers also praised the funding of the temporary foreign worker program, as well as investment into mental health services.

READ MORE: B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

READ MORE: BC Fruit Growers’ Association gives thumbs up to provincial budget

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Straight from DeHart

Just Posted

(Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
UPDATE: Kelowna crews responding to smoking boat at downtown marina

Witnesses reported seeing a boat smoking as it was coming in off the lake towards the Kelowna Yacht Club

Reilly Jorgensen watches his grandmother’s dogs after she fractured her ankle while walking the pups at Enterprise Park on Wednesday, April 21. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna senior rescued after fracturing ankle while walking her 5 dogs

The woman called her grandson to come watch the dogs while she recieved medical assistance

Urban Bulldogs Against Kids Abuse (UBAKA) gathers in Kelowna to remember baby Gaige. (Contributed)
Remembering Gaige: Kelowna motorcyclists gather in memory of toddler who died tragically

Bikers gathered Monday to remember an 18-month-old who was run over by a vehicle in 2020

The pool at Easter Seals Camp Winfield will be filled once again with excited campers as the fun moves to day camps this summer. (Photo submitted)
Camp Winfield to open for day campers

Return to popular facility to happen in July after being closed in 2020 due to COVID

A Rutland Secondary School student who was riding her scooter during her lunch break was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Rutland Road North and Hartman Road on Wednesday (April 21). (Twila Amato - Kelowna Capital News)
Rutland Secondary student struck by vehicle while riding scooter

An ambulance arrived at the scene and tended to the young woman, who only sustained minor scratches.

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Katerina Bakalos of Summerland will release her first single on May 1. The music label is LMS Entertainment from Kelowna. (Contributed)
Summerland singer to release single under Kelowna-based label

Katerina Bakalos has performed a rock rendition of I Think We’re Alone Now

Police road checks are coming for people travelling between regions while COVID-19 travel restrictions are in place. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

Vehicle checks on highways, at ferry terminals to start Friday

Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)
Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

The race would be part of a three-day event focused on climate and sustainability

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Springfield Bulk Foods in Kelowna features a display wall of spices 18 feet long offering a variety of 170 spices. (Contributed)
Straight from DeHart

Lots of spice behind bulk foods store

Jessica Lynn Pihl
Woman believed to be in North Okanagan wanted by police

RCMP seek public’s help locating 37-year-old

Chart from the April 20 B.C. budget shows sharp dip in real estate sales early in the COVID-19 pandemic and the even steeper climb since late 2020. (B.C. government)
Hot B.C. housing market drives property transfer tax gains

B.C. budget boosts tobacco, sweet drinks, carbon taxes

A vineyard wind machine caught fire in the early morning hours in Osoyoos Wednesday. (Osoyoos Fire Department Ryan McCaskill photo)
Flames from machine fire cast glow across Osoyoos Lake

A vineyard wind machine was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday

Most Read