Don’t take hair into your own hands, urge Okanagan stylists

New Vernon shop expects high demand come May, since opening delayed

Hair salons and barbers are expecting a lineup of exposed roots, bad bangs and shaggy styles following COVID-19 closures.

Although some would argue they are an essential service, beauty providers have been closed following the provincial government’s order for non-essential services to close temporarily. For many, the closure is creeping up to the two-week mark, since locking up shop March 18.

For Vernon’s Sport Clips, the situations has delayed the March 30 opening of the store.

“It’s a tricky situation for sure,” said Kevin Kemp, of Vernon, who opened Sport Clips in Kelowna in November 2019 and was looking forward to bring the franchise to his hometown too.

But he expects the opening will be busy once approved considering no one is getting haircuts these days.

“Most people, unless they have close relatives who cut hair in their home, will have to tough it out,” he said. “The demand come May will be enormous.”

Meanwhile another local barber is urging residents not to take the scissors into their own hands just yet.

“We might be a little shaggier when we come back but as soon as we are allowed we will be back for all your needs,” the Gentleman’s Shop & Shave Parlour said. “So unless you’re Carson Bassett let’s not get the bowl and clippers out just yet!

Up until COVID-19 closed shop, Kemp said client visits at Kelowna Sport Clips were increasing week by week.

“We’re excited to expand into the Vernon market, where we know there is demand for a salon geared towards men and boys,” said Kemp, who worked in the auto industry for more than 20 years before becoming a small business owner.

READ MORE: Single? Don’t mingle: Okanagan dating scene doomed during pandemic

READ MORE: Vernon business pumped to expand amid COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirusHair

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Virtual physio connects patients with Okanagan practitioners

Just Posted

Kelowna mayor outlines city’s economic, public health response amid COVID-19

The city announced a hold on hiring; 90 positions remain vacant and 64 have been laid off

New Kelowna business committed to growing B.C. beverage industry

Liquid Kudos connects BC beverage producers with new markets

Vernon, Kelowna denturists hit hard amid COVID-19

Okanagan denture clinics wonders if they’ll ever be able sustain the sting of pandemic

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission becomes a 56-bed shelter amid COVID-19 complications

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission outreach team will provide meals to those in need in the community

Kelowna production company keeps filming through COVID-19 pandemic

DCD Productions uses drones so crew can keep their physical distance

B.C. records first at-home death from COVID-19, but 70+ hospital patients have recovered

Total of 970 novel coronavirus cases in B.C., with the majority in the Lower Mainland area

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

BC Ferries able to restrict travel for sick passengers

Ferries working on schedule shifts to keep workers safe

Virtual physio connects patients with Okanagan practitioners

Many local physiotherapists are ready to assist, online

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

Temporary free parking reduces need for keypads, contact

Helping those at risk, one piece of paper at a time through ‘isolation communication’

Simple paper tool during pandemic making its way across Canada thanks to social media.

‘Back to school, in a virtual way’ for B.C. students in COVID-19 pandemic

Province adds online resources to help parents at home

Don’t take hair into your own hands, urge Okanagan stylists

New Vernon shop expects high demand come May, since opening delayed

Most Read