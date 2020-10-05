Downtown Vernon Association introduces new, familiar face

Peter Kaz is the association’s new marketing, communications and promotions director

A familiar face around town and online is the Downtown Vernon Association’s new marketing, communications and promotions coordinator.

Peter Kaz, an international marketing and event specialist, joins the DVA, much to the delight of the organization’s board of directors and staff.

“Peter has an incredible range of marketing experience and skills to help us to pivot our strategic marketing from being primarily event-based to a broader, multi-level approach to not only market our unique downtown, but also to communicate with DVA member businesses and property owners on a higher and more valuable level,” DVA executive director Susan Lehman said.

Kaz has created large functions, marketing campaigns and publicity events globally for new hotels, Fortune 500 companies and shopping malls from Sweden to Hong Kong and Calgary to Iceland. He has been in the marketing and event industry for more than 25 years.

Prior to moving to Vernon, one of Kaz’s entertainment clients that he guided reached the top 30 singles charts in Canada and another opened for The Weeknd, Rihanna and Ariana Grande on their international tours.

Kaz has assisted businesses with marketing, branding, social media management, creative content, and video projects. This year saw him create Hello Okanagan, a YouTube show that highlights businesses and attractions throughout the Okanagan.

Kaz has produced and marketed the Vernon Comic Con, Game On Street Hockey Tourney and the talent show, Okanagan’s Got Talent. He recently sat on the board at the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and is presently on the board of Funtastic and the Vernon Winter Carnival.

“I look forward to assisting the team in making Downtown Vernon a viable destination, for tourists and offering more excitement to locals,” said Kaz.

