JB Owen (left) and friends celebrate in Kelowna Nov.7. PHOTO: FrontDoorPR

Dragon’s money is for education, says Lotus Liner entrepreneur JB Owen

While in Kelowna, Owen watched the Dragons invest $150,000 in the female hygiene product

150,000 big ones. That’s how much was invested into Red Deer’s JB Owen’s eco-friendly female hygiene product Lotus Liner. The resulting concern for Owen is what’s the best way to use this funding from CBC’s Dragon’s Den.

“We need to educate women about the pros of washable liner,” Owen said after watching the episode in Kelowna at Moxie’s Bar & Grill Nov. 7. “The money is a game changer. We can make washables normal, but that takes education and teaching. We can change the way women think to help benefit body and the environment.”

Owen filmed the Dragon’s Den episode in May, and was sworn to secrecy on results of her meeting with the Dragons until the episode had premiered. She says it was super fun to watch it all unfold with family and friends.

“It was nerve wracking,” Owen laughed. “I was with about 50 people and I didn’t know how it was going to be edited and shown. I thought the CBC did a great job. I felt a tremendous feeling of pride, joy and celebration afterwards.”

RELATED: Canada announces $20M fund for women entrepreneurs

Going forward with the $150,000, a 35 per cent equity from Calgary dragon Manjit Minhas, Owen knows there is so many more people that Lotus Liner can help.

“Its really important for woman all over the world to realize the alternatives to disposable hygiene products. Can we be bigger than Canada? That all starts with changing the way women think.”

More information on Owen and Lotus Liner can be found on their website.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Restaurant offers free lunch item to veterans
Next story
B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Just Posted

Dragon’s money is for education, says Lotus Liner entrepreneur JB Owen

While in Kelowna, Owen watched the Dragons invest $150,000 in the female hygiene product

Field of Crosses reminds: lest we forget

Its the first year the city has added the crosses to the Kelowna City Park

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Okanagan Sun head coach resigns

Coach Ben Macauley has been the Sun’s head coach for the past three years

Rockets’ hot streak continues in Seattle

The Rockets win the first of a six game goad trip

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Biking relay race around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes left off best hockey hair poll

Most Read