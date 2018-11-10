Dragon’s money is for education, says Lotus Liner entrepreneur JB Owen

While in Kelowna, Owen watched the Dragons invest $150,000 in the female hygiene product

150,000 big ones. That’s how much was invested into Red Deer’s JB Owen’s eco-friendly female hygiene product Lotus Liner. The resulting concern for Owen is what’s the best way to use this funding from CBC’s Dragon’s Den.

“We need to educate women about the pros of washable liner,” Owen said after watching the episode in Kelowna at Moxie’s Bar & Grill Nov. 7. “The money is a game changer. We can make washables normal, but that takes education and teaching. We can change the way women think to help benefit body and the environment.”

These reusable menstrual pads last three to five years, and could save women thousands of dollars.https://t.co/eUb2TMhNp8 pic.twitter.com/rGlqNHPsG9 — Dragons' Den 🐉 (@cbcdragon) November 10, 2018

Owen filmed the Dragon’s Den episode in May, and was sworn to secrecy on results of her meeting with the Dragons until the episode had premiered. She says it was super fun to watch it all unfold with family and friends.

“It was nerve wracking,” Owen laughed. “I was with about 50 people and I didn’t know how it was going to be edited and shown. I thought the CBC did a great job. I felt a tremendous feeling of pride, joy and celebration afterwards.”

Going forward with the $150,000, a 35 per cent equity from Calgary dragon Manjit Minhas, Owen knows there is so many more people that Lotus Liner can help.

“Its really important for woman all over the world to realize the alternatives to disposable hygiene products. Can we be bigger than Canada? That all starts with changing the way women think.”

More information on Owen and Lotus Liner can be found on their website.

