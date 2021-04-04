Greek House Restaurant, Lake Country. (Facebook)

Greek House Restaurant, Lake Country. (Facebook)

Eat out in Lake Country, win a $200 prize

Your patronage at a local eatery could score you a gift certificate

Shopping local just got even more rewarding in Lake Country.

Restaurants local and far-reaching are feeling the effects of B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and the service industry.

To help remedy the loss in revenue, the District of Lake Country is offering a chance to win one of three $200 gift certificates to anyone who eats at a local eatery.

“Lake Country eateries are being impacted by Monday’s announcement restricting indoor dining. In fact, many local restaurants and wineries have been preparing for months to open their food and beverage services this week for the season,” the district said in a press release Thursday, April 1.

“Let’s all show Lake Country businesses our support – especially the eateries – as they try to stay open throughout this difficult time.”

Until April 19, residents can take a break from cooking at home and follow the instructions below to make their entry for a prize:

1. Go to your favorite Lake Country restaurants (fast food, winery, coffee shop – it doesn’t matter) between now and April 19

2. Keep your receipt

3. Write your name and contact number on the receipt

4. Take a picture of the receipt

5. Email the picture by 11:59 pm April 19 to communications@lakecountry.bc.ca

The draw winners will be contacted April 20 and announced on Facebook.

READ MORE: Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber rolls out recovery plan

READ MORE: Vernon 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Shop Local

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Don’t punish everyone because of Whistler and Big White:’ New rules frustrate Shuswap restaurateurs

Just Posted

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Greek House Restaurant, Lake Country. (Facebook)
Eat out in Lake Country, win a $200 prize

Your patronage at a local eatery could score you a gift certificate

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted Kelowna RCMP in finding a missing woman Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Royce Sihlis photo)
New search dog helps COSAR find missing Kelowna woman

A 29-year-old woman was found safe in the Kettle Valley area Saturday morning

Chantelle Beelen, 29, went missing in the Kettle Valley area early-morning Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance Saturday

Multiple COVID-19 exposures were announced in SD 23 on April 2. [CDC]
Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

No dates for the exposures were released

Kyle Gianis on instagram.com/ironathletics_official/
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from March 28 to April 2

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Vernon heli-winch team assists in Shuswap rescue

Two backcountry sledders were rescued from the Blue Lake/Kingfisher area Friday morning

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

Most Read