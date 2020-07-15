A new electric vehicle charging station at the Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm is expected to open this fall. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Electric vehicle chargers being installed at Salmon Arm Canadian Tire

The chargers operated by Electrify Canada are expected to be operational by the fall.

Electric vehicle drivers living in or passing through Salmon Arm will soon have another option to charge their cars. Electrify Canada is building a charging station for four vehicles at the Canadian Tire at Piccadilly Mall. A spokesperson for the company said it will be open sometime this fall.

“British Columbia has been at the forefront of the electric mobility movement and we’re excited that electric vehicle drivers in B.C. will now be able to benefit from the Electrify Canada network,” said Robert Barrosa, chief operating officer at Electrify Canada.

“We are delighted to locate our ultra-fast charging station in Salmon Arm. We expect the charging station to open there this fall.”

According to an Electrify Canada spokesperson three of the four will be fast chargers while the other will be an even more powerful 350-kilowatt model capable of very fast charging.

The Salmon Arm charging station is one of nine Electrify Canada sites in communities along Highways 1, 97 and 99 which are open or coming soon. Other sites that are soon to open include one at the Golden Village Lodge, one at the Revelstoke Railway Museum and another at the Leckie Road Canadian Tire in Kelowna.

Electrify Canada offers both pay on site options as well as payment through a mobile app and a monthly-subscription service which can save users about 20 per cent on charges.

The new charging station at the Salmon Arm Canadian Tire will join existing stations at the Ross Street parking lot, Okanagan College and the Comfort Inn.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Electric vehicles

