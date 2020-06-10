Enchanted Forest opening June 26

Visitors are requested to wear masks or a protective face covering

The Enchanted Forest, located 32km west of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway, is opening for the season June 26. (Photo via Facebook)

The Enchanted Forest is opening for the season June 26.

Located west of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway, the Enchanted Forest features 350 hand-crafted fairy tale figurines and structures, a row boat, a tree house and much more.

The Enchanted Forest is closed for the winter and in 2019 the tourist attraction opened for the season on May 3.

The businesses COVID-19 protocol, which can be found on the website, includes separate entrances and exits, one-way traffic flow through the park and access to hand sanitizer.

The bathrooms will be cleaned frequently, however there will not be any place to fill a water bottle while visiting the park.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask or protective face covering while at the park.

Opening day hours for the park are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admissions close 45 minutes prior to closing time.

From June 27-Aug. 31 the park will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The park is located 32 km west of Revelstoke.

The neighbouring SkyTrek Adventure Park is also opening June 26.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirus