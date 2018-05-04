On Alex owner Cheryl Bateman poses with Shuswap Soul proprietor Riley Corcoran and his sister Grace after they recently delivered the inventory of Shuswap Soul t-shirts and hoodies for display in the retail shop. The brand, designed by the 13-year-old, is also available at ReMarket Etc. in Salmon Arm and through an online store. (Photo contributed)

Entrepreneurial teen inspired by the Shuswap

Riley Corcoran, 13, creates his own company, Shuswap Soul Clothing

Riley Corcoran lives in Calgary, but his soul resides in the Shuswap.

Riley, 13, has spent time every summer at a cabin in the Shuswap, calling it a magical place where he loves to be.

And so, when coming up with an idea to start a business, the young entrepreneur was inspired by his surroundings.

“I was sitting on the end of my grandma’s dock last summer, I turned and asked my mom if I could start a business. We spent a lot of time talking about what kind of business, what I could sell, how I could manage it. Inspiration struck. I had a friend in Calgary who was designing and making cool shirts and I wanted to do the same,” says Riley.

But it’s been a big learning curve.

After hours of drawing out his ideas, thinking about how and where to sell the T-shirts, figuring out how to get the product made and learning about setting up an online shop, Shuswap Soul Clothing was launched to the web.

“I have learned how to add new products to my online store, and have spent lots of time learning about marketing. My mom is teaching me how to manage my accounting. We have had visitors on our site from across Canada and a few other parts of the world. Last month we had an order from Europe and last week we had one from Australia,” he says.

After the site went live, a T-shirt printer in Blind Bay contacted the family about printing the products locally. And Salmon Arm retail stores On Alex and Re-Market Etc. expressed interest in carrying the Shuswap Soul brand. Both Salmon Arm shops are now offering the shirts for sale in store. There are both T-shirts and hoodies available in various colours.

“It has been awesome. I get lots of encouraging comments on our Facebook and Instagram pages from people in the area and others who like to visit the lake. I can’t wait until our customers start posting pictures of their shirts on social media. I know that will be really cool and a very exciting day,” he says.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
KingFisher boat supports Okanagan water safety

Just Posted

Kelowna creek floods

Water in Mill Creek rose above its banks this afternoon

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Water advisories issued in West Kelowna

The advisory affects approximately 7,000 households

Myra-Bellevue park expanding

A $947,000 land parcel acquisition by province adds 16.4 hectares to park

Get ready to get messy, RibFest returns to Kelowna

Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest Returning for the 3rd Year in Kelowna

Big red bike pedals into Kelowna

The Capital News team fundraised to be apart of the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s big bike event

More than 1,000 non-market homes announced for Vancouver

City and Vancouver Affordable Housing Agency will work to build units on city land valued at $130M

Raccoon delays Air Canada flight by nearly 7 hours

Animal had gotten into the duct system on a plane that was set to leave Saskatoon and fly to Toronto

Dwindling caribou herds in B.C., Alberta face dire threat: feds

‘Immediate intervention is required to allow for eventual recovery’

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

B.C. teen excluded from prom after chronic illness keeps her away from school

Triss Hunter of Mission was told she missed too many days of school, can’t go to the graduation event

Entrepreneurial teen inspired by the Shuswap

Riley Corcoran, 13, creates his own company, Shuswap Soul Clothing

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Most Read