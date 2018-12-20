Exxon Mobil, Imperial Oil pull B.C. LNG facility from environmental review

A year after closing their offices in Prince Rupert, WCC LNG has withdrawn from the BC Environmental Assessment process, officially ending its bid to open a $25-billion export facility in the area.
The announcement was made recently via notification on the project’s website.
The WCC LNG project was led by ExxonMobil Canada Ltd. and Imperial Oil Resources. The group had plans to develop an LNG export facility inside Tuck Inlet and within the city limits of Prince Rupert.
If completed, the project was intended to export 15 millions tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year with the potential to expand to 30 million tonnes.
After several timeline extensions, WCC LNG released an email in November 2017 statingthe development of the project would be slowing down as it continued through pre-application stages of the environmental process.
