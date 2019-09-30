Face your darkest nightmares this October at O’Keefe Ranch

Surprises of all kinds lurk in the dark depths of the corn mazes at Historic O’Keefe Ranch as part of Field of Screams.

There’s something about a corn maze that lends itself well to a creepy Halloween experience.

At Historic O’Keefe Ranch near Vernon, the people behind Field of Screams have been feeding Okanagan residents’ need to face their darkest fears since 2013. With this year’s theme of Once Upon a Nightmare being played out throughout October in O’Keefe’s three mazes and outbuildings, you can expect an all-new adult-oriented collection of scenes to thrill and terrify you.

Here’s why you’ll want to make a road trip to the spooky old Ranch:

Not your typical fairy tales The cast of more than 100 volunteer actors will lure you into the world of Grimm’s fairy tales and other stories. You may think you’re familiar with Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Jack and the Beanstalk and the like, but these characters will shock you, says creative director Matt Brown with Ominiss Productions.

“People can think of their favourite fairy tale and we’re pretty much going to ruin it for them,” he says. “Our scenes are much more violent and scary than the Disney versions, which lends a different flavour to it than most of us grew up with. We don’t pull any punches, we try to be the scariest show out there.”

Avoid ticket lines by buying online New this year to Field of Screams is the ability to buy your tickets online. Purchasing tickets for your selected nights online is a great convenience and gets you to the scare zones sooner. If you’re gathering the gang for a full night of thrills, consider the VIP add-on for a flat rate of $100 for groups up to 10 people. It’s available when each purchases the three-maze pass and as VIPs, you bypass all the lineups!

More actors means more elaborate scenes For last year’s shows, 110 volunteer actors and another 40 or so people behind the scenes created a horrifying spectacle. Brown expects more volunteers this year, and with more elaborate sets, you’re bound to be shocked and scared in new ways, even if you’re a Field of Screams veteran. Facebook message @fieldofscreamsbc ASAP if you’d like to volunteer this year!

Pick a night that works for you With Field of Screams running 16 nights – it starts Oct. 4 and 5 and continues Oct. 9-12, Oct. 16-19, Oct. 23-26 and winds up Oct. 29-30, just before Halloween – you’ve got plenty of opportunity to check it out. Ask about the three-maze discount price Oct. 9, 29 and 30!

Double your terror If you’re travelling through Kamloops in October, why not check out Ominiss Productions’ inaugural Carnival Freakshow, hosted at Sunset Valley Farm? It’s happening the same dates as Field of Screams except the Oct. 4-5 weekend.

Find more information at ominiss.com.