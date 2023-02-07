Josh Franks, the owner of Exotix Candy, pictured inside his newly-open store in the 500-block of Penticton’s Main Street. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)

Josh Franks, the owner of Exotix Candy, pictured inside his newly-open store in the 500-block of Penticton’s Main Street. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)

Fancy some sweets? Penticton’s home to a new candy shop

Exotic Candy is located in the 500-block of Main Street

Some of the world’s most tasty sweets can now be found in the heart of Penticton.

Exotix Candy, a franchise that can be found in parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Vancouver, officially opened for business in the 500-block of the city’s downtown core Monday morning, Feb. 7.

Like an old, quaint candy shop from another era, high school students flooded the shop during their lunch hour to see what makes Penticton’s newest business so unique.

Offering drinks and snacks that can’t be found just anywhere in Canada, the store has proven to be a smash hit early in its existence.

Josh Franks, the owner of the city’s newest shop, says his business has seen a steady load of eager customers looking to get their hands on some of the world’s most famous treats.

The born and raised Pentictonite couldn’t be more thrilled with his early success.

The store’s inventory is inspired by sweets from across the globe, from as close as the United States to as far as Eastern Asia.

Exotix Candy is located next to Sushi Heaven, north of White Avenue on Main Street.

