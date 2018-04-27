Favourite burger joint in the South Okanagan flipping to new owners

Taking it from a little burger shack to national TV, the owner of Penticton’s Burger55 is now moving on to a new venture.

In a heartfelt announcement on Thursday, Chris Boehm said Ronald and Sheela Bee will be taking over ownership.

“I am happy to be moving on and comfortable leaving the business in the hands of a couple eager to keep this business alive. I am also saddened as there are so many memories, blood, sweat and tears that have gone into this business,” said Boehm in a social media post. “Some of you have been lucky enough to remember the beginnings in ‘the shack’ and all of the people who thought we were crazy enough to put a burger joint in there.”

In 2012, Burger55 hosted the Food Network’s John Catucci to film an episode for the show You Gotta Eat Here!. Catucci received a letter from a viewer about the funky joint, then operating out of a small former tire shop.

The popular burger place then moved to a bigger location, a stone’s throw away, at 52 Front St.

“I am proud of what I have done with Burger55 and that it has now become a Penticton staple and a ‘You Gotta Eat Here’ place when visiting the Okanagan,” said Boehm. “Hopefully there will be many more years to come and people that will be able to experience Burger55.”

The new owners are officially taking over on May 1. Burger55 will be closed April 29 and 30 to allow them to prepare for the re-opening. Boehm said his official last day with the business will be April 28 and he invites everyone to come down to say goodbye to him.