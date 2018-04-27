Favourite burger joint in the South Okanagan flipping to new owners

The owner of Penticton’s Burger55 is moving on to a new venture

Taking it from a little burger shack to national TV, the owner of Penticton’s Burger55 is now moving on to a new venture.

In a heartfelt announcement on Thursday, Chris Boehm said Ronald and Sheela Bee will be taking over ownership.

“I am happy to be moving on and comfortable leaving the business in the hands of a couple eager to keep this business alive. I am also saddened as there are so many memories, blood, sweat and tears that have gone into this business,” said Boehm in a social media post. “Some of you have been lucky enough to remember the beginnings in ‘the shack’ and all of the people who thought we were crazy enough to put a burger joint in there.”

In 2012, Burger55 hosted the Food Network’s John Catucci to film an episode for the show You Gotta Eat Here!. Catucci received a letter from a viewer about the funky joint, then operating out of a small former tire shop.

Related: You Gotta Eat Here chows down in Penticton at Burger55

The popular burger place then moved to a bigger location, a stone’s throw away, at 52 Front St.

“I am proud of what I have done with Burger55 and that it has now become a Penticton staple and a ‘You Gotta Eat Here’ place when visiting the Okanagan,” said Boehm. “Hopefully there will be many more years to come and people that will be able to experience Burger55.”

The new owners are officially taking over on May 1. Burger55 will be closed April 29 and 30 to allow them to prepare for the re-opening. Boehm said his official last day with the business will be April 28 and he invites everyone to come down to say goodbye to him.

Previous story
Naramata Bench proposal will set their wine apart

Just Posted

Kelowna’s panhandling and busking crackdown abandoned

Area residents were heard, and the city is abandoning its panhandling and busking crackdown

ALR an option for affordable housing development

UBC economist offers alternatives to speculation tax

Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

The Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair was held April 24

Kelowna dragon welcomed to the den

Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on Dragons’ Den

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Servers used by Islamic State propaganda sites seized in Canada

Europe and U.S. also part of two-day operation aimed at tracking down radicals

Cosby could spend rest of life in prison

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life

Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

Naramata Bench proposal will set their wine apart

A proposal is before the VQA to establish a Sub-GI for Naramata Bench

B.C. Horse Angels seek to end practice of horse slaughter

Non-profit organization finds new homes for rescued horses

NAFTA talks hold Foreign Affairs Minister in Washington, substitute heads to NATO summit

NAFTA talks keeping Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, sends substitute to NATO summit

Most Read