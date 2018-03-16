Genesis Motors Canada to move into Kelowna

Genesis Motors Canada is pleased announced that it has entered the Okanagan Valley

Genesis Motors Canada is an new global luxury automotive brand that delivers what they call human-centred luxury and the highest standards of performance, design and innovation.

A total of six new Genesis models will launch by 2021 and they will be sold at a dedicated brand store in major cities throughout the country in the near future, one of which being Kelowna.

As with all Genesis markets across Canada, reads the press release distributed by Genesis, the experience in Kelowna begins at the customer’s doorstep for an at-home product demonstration.

The purchase experience can be managed through the brand’s unique Genesis at Home service and full online sales platform, allowing buyers to interact with Genesis Kelowna in the way that’s most convenient for them.

“Our expansion into the British Columbia interior reinforces Genesis’ commitment to delivering a unique and human-centred automotive experience to consumers across Canada,” said Michael Ricciuto, Brand Director of Genesis Motors Canada.

Genesis Kelowna will serve the Okanagan Valley and act as a consumer touch-point for the brand in the region. Currently, the agency offers Genesis at Home service as well as the ability to purchase online. By 2020, these services will be complemented by a new 5,000 square foot boutique-style showroom on Cary Road in Kelowna.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Genesis experience to the Okanagan,” added John Kot, President of Kot Auto Group. “Residents of Kelowna and the surrounding area can now experience our unique Genesis at Home service and discover Genesis’ portfolio of world-class vehicles.”

Genesis currently offers the midsize G80 and full-size G90 sedans. These will be joined by the all-new G70 compact luxury sport sedan this spring, followed by two SUV models and a coupe by 2021.

Genesis Kelowna can be reached at 1-800-516-3949.

For more information, visit: www.genesis.ca.

