Get ready to Dine Around the Okanagan

Dine Around 2019 kicks off Jan. 16 at participating restaurants from Lake Country to Osoyoos

If you’re New Years resolution was to eat delicious food at some of the best restaurants in the Okanagan, then get ready to accomplish your goal.

Dine Around is back for another year, an opportunity to sip, savour and save.

READ MORE: Dine Around Thompson Okanagan kicks off

The event was started about 14 years ago as a way to bring customers into restaurants during a typically slower time of the year and give them a chance to try different dishes at an affordable price.

With more than 35 participating restaurants from Lake Country to Osoyoos, Dine Around has something for everyone from three course menus ranging from $15 to $45.

In Kelowna, customers will have the chance to try out Salt and Brick where each day a new three course will be prepared.

Chef James Holmes uses local ingredients such as North Thompson farmer, John Clops’ naturally raised pigs.

READ MORE: Salt & Brick chef uses creativity each morning creating recipes

Just a few doors down, Jack’s Pizza and Liquor is serving up a $25 three course menu which includes friend bocconcini cheese, pizza and s’mores.

In Penticton, check out Villa Rosa where there will be both a $25 and $35 three course menu to choose from, including linguine with smoked salmon and mousse al cioccolato for dessert.

The kickoff party for Dine Around is sold out with an anticipated 300 people to attend and will take place at Okanagan College on Jan. 15.

Menus will be on tables of participating restaurants starting Jan. 16 and runs till Feb. 3 find out more at dinearound.ca

