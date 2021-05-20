The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns are parking their food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

Deluxe hot dogs by the beach can now be had across from Skaha Lake.

The Wienery food truck owners Tahnee Adams and Campbell Kearns have opened a restaurant with three patios, two of them overlooking Skaha Lake at the Barefoot Resort.

The famous hot dog food truck has been operating at South Okanagan wineries for the past three years, but the husband and wife duo wanted a permanent place to call their own.

“Our focus will be on our world-famous hot dogs and also our plant-based market. As a chef, I really wanted to explore and elevate vegetable-based foods. There will also be bar food, feature burgers, sausage and appies,” said Kearns.

With three kids of their own, there’s also a kids’ menu.

The Barefoot restaurant is a large facility across from the beach, with three patios, including a roof patio that is currently being renovated. With the two patios open, they can safely host lots of people and keep within COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Hound Dog is their number one hot dog featuring peanut butter, bacon, pickles and crispy onions.

“It has the perfect balance of savoury that just makes it delicious,” he said.

There second most popular dog is the Big Dog Deluxe, a classic of fried onions, bacon and cheese.

The Carrot dog is also climbing the charts in popularity. It’s charbroiled marinated carrot, hot peppers, pickled onions and creamy almond chevre spicy mayo.

The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns with two of their three girls, are parking the food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns with two of their three girls, are parking the food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Okanagan Ice Pops will be providing the gourmet popsicles for dessert. Adams is working with some local chocolatiers too.

“We’ve done dessert dogs in the past so we’ll incorporate that too; like banana-Nutella dessert dogs.”

The Wienery will also have a small market, featuring grab and go items like salads, breads, local jams and charcuterie boards. They anticipate getting a liqour licence in July, and are excited to provide a selection of hand-picked local wines, craft beer and ciders.

READ ALSO: Glowing boulders pop up around Penticton

Previous story
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund
Next story
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Christine McWillis

Just Posted

(File photo)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Rutland Middle School

The number of individuals exposed to the virus was not specified

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

(File photo)
Drunk Kelowna driver flees police before flipping car

The driver provided samples of his breath, which were more than twice the legal limit

A black bear walking through Black Mountain (Felix Plath/Contributed).
VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Black Mountain cars

A cub got close to some cars in Black Mountain Monday night

(BC Wildfire Service)
Two wildfires spark in the Okanagan

One fire near Lake Country, another north of Naramata noted on Wednesday

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Lake House Marine & Surf Shop co-general manager brothers Carter (left) and Brennan Spear. (Contributed)
Straight from DeHart

Brothers take helm of new marine and surf shop

A fishing vessel is dwarfed by the Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl in Juneau’s downtown harbor in September 2014. The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could allow cruise ships to come to Alaska. (Michael Penn / Juneau Empire File)
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

The U.S. Senate approved The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, which could see ships travel directly between the State of Washington and Alaska

This photo taken in late April shows the piles that residents who live in Canoe near the wharf at the bottom of 50th Street NE say they rake up daily. They say much of the debris comes from Canoe Forest Products mill. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Neighbours target Salmon Arm plywood plant over concerns about bark, sludge, smoke

Canoe Forest Product’s plans for site include a new emission system for smoke

Here's a good way to get the tastebuds going with a selection of Wienery dogs.
Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

ambulance
Okanagan toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall in Vernon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

Results could have implications for people who got AstraZeneca as first dose

Dennis LaHue is a volunteer
KCR: Volunteering is appreciating people for who they are

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Most Read