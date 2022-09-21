Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna

New cheesery opens in South Pandosy corridor

A Vernon couple has wedged their way into the Kelowna market to open up a cheesery in the South Pandosy corridor.

Matt and Brittany Maclaren, opened The Wedge cheese shop in Vernon in 2019, working for about three years before deciding to pick up and move south to try something different.

“We love cheese and are passionate about cheese and everything to do with cheese,” explained Matt.

“We went to cheese festivals every year when we lived in Calgary, and then Britt said, ‘Let’s do a cheese shop,’ and I said, ‘Sure, but let’s do some research.’”

The couple moved to the Okanagan to be closer to Brittany’s parents and that is when the cheese dream took off.

From the Wedge in Vernon to Grate Cheese located in the up-and-coming West Avenue of Kelowna, the couple came south to create their own spot which would be licensed and draw a different crowd of those interested in wine as well as cheese.

Grate Cheese opened in 2021 and while it was mid-pandemic, the business didn’t miss a beat. The cheesery saw some inconstancy with customers at the start but since then there has been a steady stream of those hungry for nibbles.

Matt said the location is perfect as the Pandosy area gives a small-town vibe with many of the residents and businesses knowing each other.

Grate Cheesery offers anywhere between 60 to 80 different cheeses, which are a mix of Canadian and European. The cheesery offers flights of cheese paired with wine, platters to go or stay in, sandwiches, paninis, and gelato, and on Fridays and Saturdays, a special hors d’oeuvres menu is served after 5 p.m.

“I like all types of cheese, typically I like cheddars and sharp cheese and blue cheese,” said Matt. “I also finished my level one WSET, so that I could be more knowledgeable in wine because really nothing goes better than wine and cheese.”

Open six days a week from Tuesday to Saturday, Grate Cheesery can be found at 468 West Ave.

READ MORE: Superheroes of all forms; Easter Seals Drop Zone on now in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC WineKelownaOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too
Next story
UBC Okanagan, Nechako Commons tops Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards

Just Posted

A month-long initiative by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in the Okanagan led to the seizure of illicit drugs, weapons, firearms, and cash while working to disrupt and lessen opportunities for gang violence (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna

From left to right: #12 Brennan Nelson, #25 Aidan Reeves & #26 Christopher Duclair show off the Every Child Matters jerseys to be worn on Truth & Reconciliation Day when the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)
Every Child Matters jerseys & honouring a former teammate: West Kelowna Warriors home opening weekend

(Photo - Downtown Kelowna/Facebook)
Small Shop Saturday returns to Downtown Kelowna