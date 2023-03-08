(File photo)

(File photo)

Grocery store CEOs will face questions on food prices at Commons committee today

Top brass from Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo scheduled to testify before MPs

The CEOs of Canada’s largest grocery store chains will be before a parliamentary committee today to answer questions about the rapid rise in food prices.

The CEOs and presidents of Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc. and Empire Co. Ltd. — which operates chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo — are set to testify before the House of Commons agriculture committee this evening as part of its study on food inflation.

Food inflation has been especially crushing for lower-income Canadians, with grocery prices in January up 11.4 per cent compared to a year ago.

That’s nearly double the overall rate of inflation, which was 5.9 per cent that month.

Other executives from the companies have already testified, but New Democrats in particular signalled their dissatisfaction with the absence of the CEOs themselves.

The CEOs of Loblaw and Empire are expected to appear in-person, while the CEO of Metro will appear via teleconference.

RELATED: Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts

Groceriesinflation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon real estate group wins big in Las Vegas
Next story
Non-profit venture that started in Kelowna now helping pet owners world wide

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
17% tax increase adopted by Lake Country Council

Nicole Frey launched the Animal Food Bank with her husband AJ in 2019. (contributed)
Non-profit venture that started in Kelowna now helping pet owners world wide

Deepa Pillay and her husband launched Not Just Curries in the fall of 2022. (Kenny Tai photo)
New South Indian meal delivery offering more variety to Kelowna residents

Smoke can be seen from Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa on the other side of Okanagan Lake. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Fire spotted near Parker Cove by Okanagan Lake

Pop-up banner image