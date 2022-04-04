Head downtown Kelowna for Small Shop Saturday

Small Shop Saturday starts at 10 a.m. April 9

File photo of Small Shop Saturday from 2019.

File photo of Small Shop Saturday from 2019.

Small Shop Saturday is returning to downtown Kelowna this weekend, April 9.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with participating vendors in the downtown offering special incentives, in-store promotions and sales.

Organized by the Downtown Kelowna Association, the event looks to highlight the importance of shopping local and supporting small businesses.

On top of in-store deals, there is also a chance to win prizes, such as:

•1 x $250 pre-paid VISA

•One (1) of two 2 x $50 pre-paid VISA

•1 x $50 Cactus Club Gift Card

•1 x One-month trial membership to AesthetiKs LAB ($90 value)

The winners will be announced Wednesday, April 13.

Parking is free in downtown Kelowna on Saturday for on-street parking and city-owned parking lots and parkades.

For more information click here.

READ MORE: Okanagan Humane Society: Saving lives of local animals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

KelownaLocal BusinessShop Local

Previous story
Vancouver’s March home sales up 27% since February: B.C. real estate board

Just Posted

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Quigley Elementary in Kelowna evacuated, RCMP on scene

Coach Donavin Scott, owner and head instructor of Lake Country Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coaching a family class (Alex Senger/ contributed)
Man uses martial arts training to neutralize a violent car thief in Kelowna

Ambulance travels on Highway 33, headed to crash site.
Highway 33 closed following multi-vehicle crash

Cattle graze, as shown in this 2020 handout image, near Cranbrook as part of a program led by the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association to reduce the wildfire risk near communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Columbia Basin Trust-Tyler Zhao
Cattle helping to manage B.C. wildfire risk with targeted grazing