Head downtown Kelowna for Small Shop Saturday

Small Shop Saturday starts at 10 a.m. April 9

Small Shop Saturday is returning to downtown Kelowna this weekend, April 9.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with participating vendors in the downtown offering special incentives, in-store promotions and sales.

Organized by the Downtown Kelowna Association, the event looks to highlight the importance of shopping local and supporting small businesses.

On top of in-store deals, there is also a chance to win prizes, such as:

•1 x $250 pre-paid VISA

•One (1) of two 2 x $50 pre-paid VISA

•1 x $50 Cactus Club Gift Card

•1 x One-month trial membership to AesthetiKs LAB ($90 value)

The winners will be announced Wednesday, April 13.

Parking is free in downtown Kelowna on Saturday for on-street parking and city-owned parking lots and parkades.

For more information click here.

