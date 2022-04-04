Head downtown Kelowna for Small Shop Saturday

Small Shop Saturday is returning to downtown Kelowna this weekend, April 9.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with participating vendors in the downtown offering special incentives, in-store promotions and sales.
Organized by the Downtown Kelowna Association, the event looks to highlight the importance of shopping local and supporting small businesses.
On top of in-store deals, there is also a chance to win prizes, such as:
•1 x $250 pre-paid VISA
•One (1) of two 2 x $50 pre-paid VISA
•1 x $50 Cactus Club Gift Card
•1 x One-month trial membership to AesthetiKs LAB ($90 value)
The winners will be announced Wednesday, April 13.
Parking is free in downtown Kelowna on Saturday for on-street parking and city-owned parking lots and parkades.
For more information click here.
