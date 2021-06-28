Heat wave closes down North Okanagan restaurants

Jim’s Place, Kawakubo Sushi and Small Axe say it’s too hot to cook

Heat stroke is a serious concern for residents and workers during the current heat wave. (Contributed)

A few North Okanagan businesses are pulling the plug on working due to the heat wave.

Enderby’s Small Axe Roadhouse has already lost one cook due to heat stroke and has therefore decided to close shop temporarily.

“Sorry everyone, it’s too hot on the patio, it’s too hot in the restaurant and it’s really too hot in the kitchen to safely ask employees to work,” the popular restaurant said.

In an effort to look out their staff, Jim’s Place is doing the same.

“It’s much too hot in here and it’s not safe for our staff, especially in the back by the pizza ovens,” the Vernon pizza and pasta restaurant said. “Hoping to be back in a couple days.”

The owners of Vernon’s Kawakubo have made the same decision and will be closed June 29, June 30 and July 1.

“We have decided to close our restaurant to take precautions for our workers’ safety from serious heat related illnesses during this heat wave with record-breaking high temperatures.” the sushi restaurant said.

Many restaurants are feeling the heat and have adjusted operations in order to protect their staff.

“If you head out to a bar or restaurant please remember, if you’re hot, your servers and cooks working in this heat are probably really feeling the burn,” the Small Axe said. “So please be extra patient and extra kind right now.”

