High gas prices prompt most British Columbians to drive less: poll

New survey says one-fifth of respondents are even changing up their summer plans

Two-thirds of British Columbians say the high gas prices are making them change their habits, according to a new poll released Wednesday

Prices at the pump have been hovering around 160 cents a litre for weeks now, and show no signs of dropping.

Nearly half of those surveyed by by Insights West said they’ve reduced the number of times they use the car and 38 per cent said they’ve reduced the distance they’re driving.

And it’s not just driving: one-third of respondents said they’ve have cut how much they spend on entertainment and food to cover higher fuel costs.

READ MORE: Are B.C.'s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

READ MORE: How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn't?

More than half told pollsters they thought gas prices were a “very serious” concern.

Many British Columbians were pessimistic about the ever-increasing gas expense. Forty-three per cent said they thought higher prices were the new normal and almost three-quarters believed prices would be even higher by July.

It’s even having an effect on summer plans: 20 per cent of people said they’ve changed their activities to rely less on cars.

Only three per cent said they’ve spoken to their MP or MLA on the issue.

