The historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles from Richmond to North Saanich on Aug. 18. (Harbour Air/Twitter)

The historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles from Richmond to North Saanich on Aug. 18. (Harbour Air/Twitter)

Historic electric seaplane successfully completes flight across B.C.’s Georgia Strait

Harbour Air’s E-Beaver soars closer to regular runs with test from Richmond to Vancouver Island

The e-Beaver has landed.

A B.C.-based airline successfully completed its first electric seaplane point-to-point flight Thursday with a test trip across Georgia Strait from Richmond to North Saanich.

Harbour Air’s historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles and landed with ample reserve power, according to a company statement.

Harbour Air plans to become the world’s first emissions-free passenger airline and is working with the Redmond, Wash.-based company MagniX to pilot the new electric aircraft technology.

Kory Paul, vice president of flight operations and one of the company’s test pilots, said the 24-minute test run further proves the safety and reliability of the craft.

“I am excited to report that this historic flight on the e-plane went exactly as planned,” he said.

The e-Beaver remains in the region to support Harbour Air’s partnership with the BC Aviation Museum, appearing during the North Saanich museum’s open house Aug. 20 before returning back to Harbour Air’s Aerospace Maintenance Facility at Vancouver International Airport.

READ ALSO: E-Beaver, vintage aircraft in mix for aviation museum open house in North Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Electric vehiclesSaanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon business mural takes flight
Next story
Traditional kayaking museum debuts in The Wreckage of B.C.’s wild West Coast

Just Posted

(Odessa Jackalopes/NAHL)
Goalscoring runs in the family for new West Kelowna forward Duclair

Kelowna Springs golf course was identified as a major opportunity for new industrial development in March 2020. (Photo/KSGC/Facebook)
Next round for city council on Kelowna Springs golf course

(Elton Rohn Fan Page/Facebook)
Have you ever seen the rain on the yellow brick road? CCR and Elton John tributes coming to Okanagan

Kelowna Made
Kelowna Made: one-day festival to take over City Park