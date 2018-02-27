Home Depot hires across British Columbia

As a high school student, Justine Quivell is busy with her studies. But the Grade 12 student at Pleasant Valley secondary school in Armstrong still finds time to work part-time.

While her future plans include studying photography in college, Quivell she was one of many applicants of all ages who took advantage of the career fair at Home Depot’s Vernon store Feb. 21.

“I work at McDonald’s right now but I’m hoping to get another job somewhere else,” said Quivell, 18. “I thought I would come here; my dad kind of wants me to work here — he’s kind of a house junkie.

“I’d like to be in cash or outside working with plants. I did hydroponics in high school so we got to grow plants and learn about stuff like that.”

Quivell brought in her resume, filled out an application and, like all applicants, had an interview the same day. She expects to hear back in about a week.

“It went well, I think. There’s a lot of people coming in so you never really know if you’re going to get a call or not,” she said. “It can be hard out there trying to find work because you never know who’s going to hire you and it depends on your experience and what you know.

“This would be a couple of steps up from working in fast food. I have also put applications in at Rona and a few other fast food places as well as at Walmart.

The Home Depot Canada is currently looking to hire 40 associates for the Vernon store and more than 1,300 at stores around the province.

“Spring is our busiest time of year and there is always a strong interest at our hiring events,” said Emily DiCarlo, public relations specialist for Home Depot of Canada Inc. “We offer competitive benefits, extensive training and development along with opportunities for advancement. As we have just started, we remain optimistic we will find potential candidates.

“We invite potential candidates to come join us at one of our hiring fairs with a copy of their resume. From there, we provide on-the-spot interviews to see if the candidate is a fit for current open positions. Alternatively, potential candidates can apply online at www.homedepot.ca/jobs.

If you are looking for a new start through education or employment, visit the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair, which takes places Monday, March 12, at Okanagan College, 1000 KLO Rd., Kelowna, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From education, trades, hospitality, healthcare and more, representatives from a variety of industries and businesses will be on hand to answer questions, provide information and receive applications from job seekers.

For more information, see facebook.com/BlackPressExtremeEducationandCareerFair



lifestyles@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.