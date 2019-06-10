Kelowna welcomes a cutting-edge new clinical trial centre, Innovate Clinical Centres, in the Landmark 6 building. Join them at their grand opening June 19.

How and why to get involved in a clinical research trial

Innovate Clinical Centres celebrates grand opening in Kelowna on June 19

Have you ever considered participating in a clinical research trial?

Medical advances rely on the research and testing of different treatments for diseases and illnesses. Participants in these trials help to find safe ways to prevent, detect and treat their own ailments, as well as for many others experiencing the same health concerns.

On June 19, Kelowna will welcome a new, cutting-edge clinical trial centre, Innovate Clinical Centres, at their grand opening event. Located at 1260-1631 Dickson Ave., in the Landmark 6 Building, Innovate Clinical Centres will welcome guests from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 19 to meet their team, tour the space and learn about the clinical research that they do. Guests will have the benefit of speaking to clinical research professionals about what a research trial entails, how and why to get involved and what types of studies are available.

Innovate Clinical Centres is a dedicated research site that will be participating in Health Canada-approved Phase 2-4 research trials. Some of the possible study areas may include Crohn’s Disease/Ulcerative Colitis, Memory Loss/Alzheimer’s Disease, Depression, Diabetes, Arthritis and Natural Health Products. While some research sites focus on one area of study, Innovate Clinical Centres is a multi-indication site, studying a variety of diseases and health concerns.

“We are excited to work with medical professionals to help advance future medications,” explains Brayden Gourdeau, Clinical Operations Manager at Innovate Clinical Centres. “Participating in clinical research helps physicians and research professionals gather the evidence they need to develop new treatment options for patients. Participating in research trials also has the added benefit of helping future generations.”

Clinical trials at Innovate Clinical Centres will typically include placebo comparison, meaning some participants will be taking a pharmaceutically inert substance, such as a sugar pill, to ensure that the studies are unbiased and results from the drug or treatment being studied can be more accurately determined.

The future of medicine and health is being determined right now, and you can be a part of it. To learn more about clinical research trials, make sure to stop by the Innovate Clinical Centres Grand Opening event on June 19.

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s MisMacK Clean Cosmetics to add glitter to LA event

Just Posted

Down under: Aussie football comes to Kelowna

Teams from Alberta, Edmonton and the Okanagan converged for the Kelowna Cup in Rutland

Motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital

The incident happened on Harvey Ave. and Dillworth Dr. in Kelowna

No injuries in three-vehicle crash

It’s not believed there were any serious injuries as a result of a three-vehicle accident Sunday

Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

Free dog training session coming to Kelowna

Shamanic Dog Training: Free Talk at Herbal One Kelowna

Okanagan Antique Tractor and Machinery Fair celebrates 20 years

Father Pandosy Mission in Kelowna hosted tractors and vintage cars dating back 100 years

Liberals to announce plan to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021

But no list of banned products will be unfurled immediately

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Four kittens fighting for their lives at Okanagan animal sanctuary

Four kittens of a litter of nine found in Salmon Arm are struggling to survive.

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Most Read