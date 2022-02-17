Hundreds line up for Costco’s grand opening in Kelowna

The new warehouse is 167,000 square feet in size, 24 per cent bigger than the previous store

Customers lined up waiting for the new Costco warehouse store to open (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

Hundreds of people stood in line in excitement for the opening of Kelowna’s new Costco warehouse store, Feb. 17.

The first person in line got there at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to make sure he was the first customer in the new store. Behind him was a couple of Kamloops who drove here just to get their hands on a PlayStation 5. People even drove from Vancouver for the momentous occasion.

“We are thrilled about the Costco Wholesale Kelowna relocation,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “The upgraded Costco has created valuable employment opportunities for the region, and will strengthen the local economy by offering a wider selection of goods and services to our residents and visitors.”

During the opening ceremony, Basran jokingly said he thought he would have a parking spot near the front for the first time but the eager shoppers beat him to it.

A hot commodity for opening day was the PlayStation 5, as dozens of shoppers, including a couple who drove from Kamloops, were seen packing boxes out. The gaming console is rare to find and Costco made sure to have it in stock.

“Nice to see everybody, we worked super hard here and this is just the present at the end to see you all here,” Costco Kelowna’s General Manager Omara Escobar Goff said to the customers in line. “I hope we have enough PS5’s for everyone here today.”

“With the opening of this new warehouse, we can serve all of our members in the Kelowna and surrounding area and can bring new consumers and businesses to uncover the benefits of a Costco membership,” said Pierre Riel, Senior Vice-President and Country Manager, Costco Wholesale Canada. “We are very proud to share this new location with our valued members and member businesses in the local community and throughout the area.”

The new store, located at 2125 Baron Road, takes over the previous store located at 2497 Highway 97 N that originally opened 31 years ago.

It stands at 167,000 square feet, 24 per cent bigger than the old store. Every aspect of the new store is larger from the bakery to the optical centre. There is also a new hearing-aid centre, expanded pharmacy, as well as five tire-centre bays, a propane station and a new 24-pump gas station located (2203 Baron Road) just down the road which already opened back on Dec. 10.

A bigger store means more people – there are 871 parking spots, 246 more than the former location.

The new store has created more than 100 additional jobs.

Costco is open to members only.

