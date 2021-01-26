ICBC opens online calculator for rate savings starting in May

ICBC has seen savings on crash and injury claims in the COVID-19 pandemic, with traffic on B.C. roads reduced. (Penticton Western News)

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. has launched an online tool to let people calculate their savings from the NDP government’s removal of court cases from most accident and injury cases.

The new system takes effect in May, and is expected to reduce ICBC rates for mandatory basic and optional vehicle insurance by an average of 20 per cent or $400 a year. The online estimator is at icbc.com/enhancedcare and it shows how much each customer can expect to save based on their renewal date and their costs in the current year.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus