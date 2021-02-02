Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)

ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

The Insurance Corp. of B.C. is splitting up $600 million in savings from the COVID-19 drop in travel and accident claims, with refunds averaging $190 for drivers who had active vehicle insurance between April 1 and Sept. 30 of 2020.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said cheques will go out to qualified policy-holders, with a portion of the rebate for those who had insurance for part of the period. The refund meets a campaign commitment the NDP made last fall when the early election was called, he said.

The pandemic dip in claims and the rebate program do not affect the implementation of ICBC’s new rate structure and claims system, which is expected to lead to an average 20 per cent decline in mandatory and optional vehicle insurance, Farnworth said. The “enhanced care” system takes savings from eliminating court battles over most injury claims, and capping the payouts for “pain and suffering” due to injuries deemed minor.

RELATED: NDP government bails out ICBC with $1 billion transfer

RELATED: ICBC caps pain and suffering awards at $5,500 amid losses

The B.C. government covered a $1 billion deficit for ICBC in its 2019 budget, after the Crown corporation recorded its second deficit that size. The province then moved to expand its Civil Resolution Tribunal to settle most injury disputes out of court, predicting that move would save ICBC $1.5 billion in legal fees, courtroom experts and other related costs.

ICBC reported in May 2020 that it had seen a decrease of 46 per cent in accident and injury claims due to COVID-19 restrictions that caused travel to decrease. It also reported that 100,000 vehicle insurance policies were cancelled.

ICBC now says it has received 35 per cent fewer crash and injury claims than expected last year, with an estimated impact of $720 million in savings. With people reducing or cancelling their insurance, premium revenue is down $120 million compared with what it would normally be.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Just Posted

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

Coquihalla at Comstock Road. DriveBC
UPDATE: Crash on Coquihalla south of Merritt now clear

A collision has closed Highway 5 southbound

Pink Shirt Day is Feb 24.
Okanagan residents can get ‘Breakfast in a Box’ this Pink Shirt Day

Pink Shirt Day is being re-imagined by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan

Roll over. (Image: David Ogilvie)
Single-vehicle roll over on Bridge Hill

The incident happened Monday night on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Peachland Elementary School. Google.
COVID-19 exposure at Peachland Elementary School

The individual is isolating at home according to Interior Health

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

A vulgar vandalism spree left Fulton Secondary covered in graffiti, as pictured Monday, Feb. 1. (Vernon Rant and Rave photo)
Satan, swear words spray painted all over Vernon school

Vandalism spree quickly covered up, but RCMP and school are investigating

A mudslide in the Lodge Road area caused concern for some residents Sunday, Jan. 31. (Contributed)
Mudslide displaces Okanagan resident

Substantial amount of water washes out slope, undermines tree

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a retrial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
Former Vernon man to get retrial for murder conviction

William Schneider successfully appeals second-degree murder conviction of Japanese exchange student

Osoyoos Fire rescue responded to reports of a structure just after midnight Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (File photo)
Resident airlifted to hospital with severe burns after South Okanagan apartment fire

Two others were injured in the late-night blaze

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

A train derailment left the town of Field without power for almost 30 hours, almost two years after the 2019 derailment in the same region that cost three lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Field battles train derailments, power outages and generator issues

The small town located in Yoho National Park was left without power for almost 30 hours

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read