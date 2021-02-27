Jennifer Kammonen. (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)

Jennifer Kammonen. (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)

‘It’s really dirty stuff’: Kelowna woman tackles pool maintenance solo

Jennifer Kammonen owns Eco Natural Aquatics

In this edition of Women in Business, women were interviewed who are employed in typically male-dominated industries or in a position that was historically filled by a man.

These women share their stories of being underrepresented in their field and leadership roles – in the hope that their perseverance and success become the guiding light for the next generation of women in business, so they continue to break glass ceilings and meet their goals.

Women in Business shows who the movers and the shakers are in Kelowna and that there is always a space to share stories of successful women.

After 13 years of taking someone else’s lead in a male-dominated industry, Jennifer Kammonen was ready to launch out on her own, proving women are more than capable of accomplishing any goal.

In 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt, Kammonen started Eco Naturals Aquatics, pool and spa maintenance.

“When I was younger we lived in a small town and there were minimal jobs, but there as a really big pool company and if you were lucky you got to do the pool maintenance,” she said. “In the summer you got to clean pools, make really good money and life was great.”

Most teenagers move on from their high school summer jobs, and Kammonen did too, but years later the pool industry drew her back.

She studied at post-secondary for eight years, from becoming a paralegal to the completion of her art and design certificate. None of what she studied would apply to the pool maintenance industry. Instead, it was the years in the business learning as she worked that gave her the aptitude to start her own company.

“Pool maintenance basically starts off as pool cleaning, because everyone wants a clean pool. But, on a day-to-day basis, you’re not just cleaning pools, you’re making sure all the equipment is working right, from service to maintenance to checking the heater.”

Although she started cleaning pools, Kammonen quickly realized it was not what she wanted to do every day, she would rather do what the men in the industry are tasked with, from the mechanical to the electrical. After shadowing some of her colleagues she would later take on the roles and responsibilities of what she calls the dirty work.

“It really is dirty stuff and I can see why it doesn’t attract more women in the industry, but I truly enjoy it. To me [learning how to use] a computer is hard work, but I can look a green pool and put a smile on my face because I am eager to fix it,” she said.

In her many years in the business, Kammonen said she only came across one female pool and spa maintenance business owner that she looked to as a mentor. She watched her run a company, and showed her what is possible, despite the perception it’s a male-dominated industry.

And, two years ago that is exactly what she did. Moving to Kelowna, Kammonen worked for a different pool maintenance company before starting her own, with what she calls an eco-friendly, or Okanagan-friendly appeal.

On any given day, Kammonen will visit between 10 to 20 houses to clean the pools, check on the equipment or give an orientation about how to work the spa.

“I’ve shown that you don’t need two big guys to come up in a backyard to do the work that someone experienced and knowledgeable can do.”

Despite COVID-19 taking a toll on many businesses across the Okanagan, Kammonen n has grown hers much faster than anticipated. She said due to people staying home more to slow the spread of COVID-19, that meant they were outside and in their pools and hot tubs.

“Sometimes at first when I walk in the backyard they would be shocked that I am a woman; they would look to see if there was someone else with me and when there wasn’t they would offer help. Usually, they are used to seeing two people do the job. But, doing things the right way, the smart way pays off and they are impressed.”

She also credits the ability to build relationships with her clients, saying it’s a privilege to be allowed in other people’s homes to meet their family and pets.

While she doesn’t currently have any employees, this Kelowna business owner would like to mentor a young woman who is interested in the industry.

“I want women to know this is an option for them to work in this industry because the only skill you need is common sense,” Kammonen explained.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

women in business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-based meal kit company headed for zero-waste

Just Posted

Jennifer Kammonen. (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)
‘It’s really dirty stuff’: Kelowna woman tackles pool maintenance solo

Jennifer Kammonen owns Eco Natural Aquatics

(City of Kelowna)
Kelowna staff caution against 1,200-home proposal in Upper Mission

Staff say project is at odds with city policy, compromises transportation system, more

Jolene Grigg (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News) Jolene Grigg (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)
Jolene Grigg: Auto repair can be rewarding

Grigg is a manager at Craftsman Collision in Kelowna

Mya Kondor, owner and trainer of Canines and Co. in Kelowna. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Kelowna dog school offers puppy socialization classes amid COVID-19

Canines and Co. has adapted to the pandemic to provide training essential to puppies’ development

Butter and sourdough bread is shown at a house in Vernon, B.C. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A Quebec dairy farmers’ group is calling on milk producers to stop feeding palm oil or its derivatives to livestock as controversy churns over how these supplements affect the consistency of butter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS - Jesse Johnston)
Poll: Care to spread your feelings on butter?

Reports of hard butter have rattled the Canadian dairy industry

Abbotsford’s Kris Collins turned to TikTok out of boredom when the provincial COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020. She now has over 23 million followers on the video app. Photo: Submitted
Internet famous: Abbotsford’s Kris Collins is a TikTok comedy queen

Collins has found surprise stardom alone with a phone

Pig races at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 12, 2017. Monday, March 1, 2021 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day and Grammar Day are all coming up this week

Staff from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, passersby, RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue carried a sick 300-kilogram steller sea lion up the steep bluff at Invermere Beach in north Nanaimo in an attempt to save the animal’s life Thursday. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Animal dies despite efforts of Nanaimo marine mammal rescue team, emergency personnel and bystanders

Doctors and counsellors warn of an increase in panic attacks, anxiety, depression and suicide ideas between ages 10 to 14, in Campbell River. ( Black Press file photo)
Extended pandemic feeding the anxieties of B.C.’s youth

Parents not sure what to do, urged to reach out for help

Kara Sorensen, diagnosed with lung cancer in July, says it’s important for people to view her as healthy and vibrant, rather than sick. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)
B.C. woman must seek treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Fundraising page launched on Karen Sorensen’s behalf, with a goal of $250,000

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

Most Read