Jules Galloway: Spearheading the future of design

Editor’s note: In 2020 it should be no surprise that more and more woman hold positions of power. Whether it’s business, politics, sports or the non-profit sector, woman continue to achieve new milestones. This story is part of a series of stories highlighting 16 women in Kelowna who are leaders in their fields. You can pick up a physical copy of Women in Business in the Feb. 28 issue of Kelowna Capital News.

Editor’s note: In 2020 it should be no surprise that more and more woman hold positions of power. Whether it’s business, politics, sports or the non-profit sector, woman continue to achieve new milestones. This story is part of a series of stories highlighting 16 women in Kelowna who are leaders in their fields. You can read all of their stories in our annual publication called Women in Business in the Feb. 28 issue of Kelowna Capital News.

– – –

Interior designer Jules Galloway combines the science of design with mental health because to her it’s not just about functionality, but also about creating healthy workspaces.

As the owner of Evolve Design and Hub Office Furniture, she has incorporated this philosophy into everything she does.

“Functional workspaces is one thing, but healthy workspaces is another,” she said.

“We don’t use the hashtag #ProjectsWithPurpose lightly. It’s a very important part of the core of my business.”

While designing healthy workspace is at the core of her business, child and youth mental health is also one of her passions.

“It’s always been something that’s dear to my heart. Mental health issues affect the vast majority of people in some form and our family was no exception to that. And when I got involved with designing Foundry Kelowna, it put a different spin on my business,” she said.

“It made me feel like we were giving something back and doing something more purposeful, instead of just making an office look beautiful.”

With so much attention focused on improving spaces to improve people’s lives, Galloway’s interior design business, Evolve Design, has been involved in other projects with Foundry Penticton, Kelowna’s child advocacy centre, as well as working with the city’s veteran community.

Galloway is also currently spearheading the Okanagan version of the art installation “Before I Die.”

The project first started in New Orleans and involves a black wall with the prompt “Before I die…” encouring people to fill out the rest of the statement with what they want to accomplish before they die.

Galloway said bringing the initiative to the Okanagan is her way of giving back to the community without any benefit to her or her businesses, other than helping bring people together to talk about their dreams, fears and of course, their mental health.

“I think the project will be something that will link us all. Mental health isn’t discriminatory: it’s everybody from the young to the old, the rich and the poor. I think the conversation just needs to get louder. The more we can talk about mental health to our peers, the people we go to work with, the people we go to school with, the more the conversation gets louder and hopefully, the support network will get louder too,” said Galloway.

The first wall for the project will be at Third Space Cafe, with others planned for Kelowna’s Cultural District, UBCO, as well as other installations in Peachland, Lake Country, Vernon, and Penticton.