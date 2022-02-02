Higher sales of cannabis helped Canadian farmers come out in the green. (Black Press Media File)

Kaleden company gets cannabis cultivation license from Health Canada

Green Mountain Health Alliance also received their medical cannabis sales licence

Kaleden-based Green Mountain Health Alliance has received its license for medical sales and cannabis cultivation from Health Canada.

In a release issued on Jan. 31, the company announced its plans to begin production within a few weeks.

“We’ve been preparing for this moment for some time now and we have already pre-sold our entire greenhouse space, half under contract for 12 months and the other half for 24 months,” said Wade Attwood, the company’s president and CEO.

The company is still raising funds to go towards the construction of the second phase of its expansion plan.

The license allows the company to expand into the cannabis industry fully, beyond its existing medical cannabis consulting platform of Greener Life Medical and its previous hemp production.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Previous story
Deadline approaches for B.C. irrigation, commercial water licences
Next story
The perfect Kelowna bar to ‘break up’ in this Valentine’s Day

Just Posted

Jack’s on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna. (Instagram)
The perfect Kelowna bar to ‘break up’ in this Valentine’s Day

Kaedan Korczak played for the Rockets from 2017-2021 (Photo - Marissa Baecker)
Korczak becomes third former Kelowna Rocket to make NHL this season

Car into apartment building. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Crash sends vehicle into building on Bernard

Penticton Minor Fastpitch Softball Association graduate Bella Green has committed to the UBC Okanagan Heat for next season. (Photo courtesy of the PMFSA).
Trio of Penticton softball players following their dreams next summer