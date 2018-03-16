Kelowna and Vernon builders win big at Georgie Awards

Kelowna and Vernon Home Builders Best in BC with 2018 Georgie Awards

Despite stiff competition from home builders all across B.C., Kelowna and Vernon companies won awards and one Vernon company took home the top award at the 26th Annual Georgie Awards Gala in Vancouver on Saturday, March 10.

The Georgie Awards is an annual awards program to recognize excellence in housing in British Columbia. The awards categories represent all aspects of the industry, including new residential construction, renovation, marketing, innovation, and energy-efficiency.

Co-host of the TV Show, Love It or List It Vancouver, Todd Talbot, for the sold-out crowd of more than 650 industry professionals.

“A record year of entries meant the competition was strong,” said CEO Neil Moody of the Canadian Home Builders Association BC Chapter, in a press release.

“The value of the Georgie Awards continues to grow, both within the residential construction industry with consumers.”

Canadian Home Builders’ Association of BC members submitted entries from across the province. Entries were built, renovated, developed, created and/or marketed between Jan. 1, 2016 – Sept. 30, 2017. The finalists and winners were selected by a panel of out-of-province industry professionals. Over 45 awards were given out to home builders across BC with the Okanagan claiming the Top Awards, Custom Home Builder of the Year and Customer Satisfaction along with eight other awards.

“Construction and the home building business as a whole, employs about one out of every five people in BC,” said Justin O’Connor, president, Canadian Home Builders Association Central Okanagan, in a press release.

“To be recognized by peers across the province for quality of work is quite an accomplishment for our home builders as is taking the Top Awards.”

Central Okanagan winners of the BC Wide 2018 Georgie Awards are:

•Grand Georgie Awards: Custom Home Builder of the Year

Bercum Builders Inc. Vernon

•Best Single Family Detached Home over 2,300 Sq. Ft. over $750,000 – Production

Paradise Estates Paradise Estates Kelowna

•Custom Home valued $500,000 – $899,999

Bellamy Homes Inc. Okanagan Viewpoint Kelowna

•Associate Companies: Norelco Cabinets, Colonial Countertops, Small’s Tile and Flooring

Custom Home valued $900,000 – $1,299,999

•Pars Custom Homes Vista Eterna Kelowna

Associate Companies: inArtifex Design Ltd., Ply Gem Canada

•Best Master Suite – New or Renovation

Bercum Builders Inc. Bella Vita Vernon

•Associate Companies: Home Building Centre Vernon, MQN Architecture & Interior Design, Pure Granite Rocks

Best Interior Design Display Suite – Single Family or Multi-Family

•Paradise Estates Paradise Estates Kelowna

Best Outdoor Living Space – New or Renovation

•Bercum Builders Inc. Bella Vita Vernon

Associate Companies: Nicholas Alexander Landscaping, K2 Stone, Can-Nor Electric Limited

•Grand Georgie Awards: Customer Satisfaction – Custom Home Builder

Bellamy Homes Inc. Kelowna

Previous story
Genesis Motors Canada to move into Kelowna

Just Posted

Driver smashes into Kelowna business

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Kelowna and Vernon builders win big at Georgie Awards

Kelowna and Vernon Home Builders Best in BC with 2018 Georgie Awards

Interior Health open house to feature work of local artists

The art is being displayed in the IH building in downtown Kelowna

Westbank First Nation Membership approves school expansion project cost

“Sensisyusten students are so happy about the outcome,” says Chief Roxanne Lindley.

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Ukrainian dance in Kelowna

This video segment features the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society dancers

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

No experience needed: Princeton woman shoots and scores $5,000

A Princeton mom shoots and scores $5,000 and she didn’t even know how to hold a hockey stick

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Demonstrators said they were outside the ‘injunction zone,’ and one chained herself to equipment

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

Most Read