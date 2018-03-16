Kelowna and Vernon builders win big at Georgie Awards

Kelowna and Vernon Home Builders Best in BC with 2018 Georgie Awards

Despite stiff competition from home builders all across B.C., Kelowna and Vernon companies won awards and one Vernon company took home the top award at the 26th Annual Georgie Awards Gala in Vancouver on Saturday, March 10.

The Georgie Awards is an annual awards program to recognize excellence in housing in British Columbia. The awards categories represent all aspects of the industry, including new residential construction, renovation, marketing, innovation, and energy-efficiency.

Co-host of the TV Show, Love It or List It Vancouver, Todd Talbot, for the sold-out crowd of more than 650 industry professionals.

“A record year of entries meant the competition was strong,” said CEO Neil Moody of the Canadian Home Builders Association BC Chapter, in a press release.

“The value of the Georgie Awards continues to grow, both within the residential construction industry with consumers.”

Canadian Home Builders’ Association of BC members submitted entries from across the province. Entries were built, renovated, developed, created and/or marketed between Jan. 1, 2016 – Sept. 30, 2017. The finalists and winners were selected by a panel of out-of-province industry professionals. Over 45 awards were given out to home builders across BC with the Okanagan claiming the Top Awards, Custom Home Builder of the Year and Customer Satisfaction along with eight other awards.

“Construction and the home building business as a whole, employs about one out of every five people in BC,” said Justin O’Connor, president, Canadian Home Builders Association Central Okanagan, in a press release.

“To be recognized by peers across the province for quality of work is quite an accomplishment for our home builders as is taking the Top Awards.”

Central Okanagan winners of the BC Wide 2018 Georgie Awards are:

•Grand Georgie Awards: Custom Home Builder of the Year

Bercum Builders Inc. Vernon

•Best Single Family Detached Home over 2,300 Sq. Ft. over $750,000 – Production

Paradise Estates Paradise Estates Kelowna

•Custom Home valued $500,000 – $899,999

Bellamy Homes Inc. Okanagan Viewpoint Kelowna

•Associate Companies: Norelco Cabinets, Colonial Countertops, Small’s Tile and Flooring

Custom Home valued $900,000 – $1,299,999

•Pars Custom Homes Vista Eterna Kelowna

Associate Companies: inArtifex Design Ltd., Ply Gem Canada

•Best Master Suite – New or Renovation

Bercum Builders Inc. Bella Vita Vernon

•Associate Companies: Home Building Centre Vernon, MQN Architecture & Interior Design, Pure Granite Rocks

Best Interior Design Display Suite – Single Family or Multi-Family

•Paradise Estates Paradise Estates Kelowna

Best Outdoor Living Space – New or Renovation

•Bercum Builders Inc. Bella Vita Vernon

Associate Companies: Nicholas Alexander Landscaping, K2 Stone, Can-Nor Electric Limited

•Grand Georgie Awards: Customer Satisfaction – Custom Home Builder

Bellamy Homes Inc. Kelowna