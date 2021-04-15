(Black Press Media File)

Kelowna-based cannabis company expands into Manitoba

Valens now distributes its products in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan as well

A Kelowna-based cannabis company is expanding its distribution roster once again.

Valens announced early in April that it has established an agreement with the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation, which allows Valens to supply and distribute cannabis products to private retailers in Manitoba.

With the addition of Manitoba, Valens now distributes its products in five provinces, including Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Saskatchewan.

“Expanding our domestic distribution capabilities is one of our top strategic initiatives to drive growth this year and beyond,” Valens CEO and co-founder Tyler Robson said.

“Our entry into the Manitoba market takes us a step further toward capturing larger market share and bringing the Valens advantage to consumers in a new province.”

Valens said that discussions to expand into other provinces and territories are ongoing, with Quebec as the next step for the company.

