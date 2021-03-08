Online marketplace Vejii offers vegan and plant-based products. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Online marketplace Vejii offers vegan and plant-based products. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Kelowna-based online marketplace supports plant-based businesses

Vejii is currently only available in the U.S. but will soon launch in Canada, CEO says

A Kelowna-based vegan marketplace is making waves in the U.S. and soon enough, locally as well.

Vejii launched three months ago, offering a marketplace with 3,000 plant-based products.

CEO Kory Zelickson said the goal is to provide a centralized shopping experience to make going vegan less intimidating. He added that Vejii’s goal is to be able to promote animal welfare and support for our environment through their vegan offerings.

“Unfortunately still today, although there’s been a lot of growth and availability of plant-based products in supermarkets, the offerings still aren’t really there,” he said.

“As somebody who is vegan and with a family with kids, I always end up having to go to two or three different grocery stores to get what we need for the week.”

Vejii offers plant-based dairy, meats, seafood, supplements, as well as skincare products. Zelickson said the point is to have more variety when it comes to vegan food items than what is available in big box stores.

Besides trying to make plant-based food items more accessible, Zelickson added that Vejii’s goal is to support plant-based food producers, especially small businesses, which is why the site doesn’t function like a traditional e-commerce website.

“We actually offer a platform for startup brands to list their product on the website and then gain national exposure,” he said.

“This is something that’s very important to us in supporting local businesses in the plant-based food space.”

He said they’re excited to support more plant-based small businesses and that they are looking forward to working with B.C. plant-based manufacturers to help distribute their products to a wider range of people.

“We’re planning on launching in Canada very soon, and Vejii will be available locally here (in Kelowna) very soon.”

If you wish to find out what Vejii has to offer or if you’re a plant-based business and would like to work with them, you can visit Vejii’s website.

READ MORE:Vegan market opens in West Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Vegan and Vegetarian

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

Just Posted

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home includes fully vaccinated seniors: Henry

Two staff and 10 residents tested positive at Cottonwoods Care Centre

A render of the proposed expansion at Kelowna Christian School. (City of Kelowna)
City council backs major Kelowna Christian School expansion

The proposal will now go to the Agricultural Land Commission

Vernon’s Jim Cotter and Team B.C. defeated the Yukon 9-2 for their first win Monday, March 8, at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. picks up first win at Brier

Steve Laycock and teammates cruise past the Yukon 9-2 Monday at the Calgary bubble

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this man, who was involved in an attempted robbery in Rutland. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP searchng for attempted robbery suspect

The incident happened in the 800-block of Rutland Road North

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Royal Dismissal

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Excerpts from a conversation between Bria Fisher and the fake truLOCAL job. Fisher had signed a job agreement and was prepared to start work for what she thought was truLOCAL before she learned it was a scam. (Contributed)
B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

Bria Fisher was hired by what she thought was a Canadian company, only to be out thousands

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complaints about that condo

Most Read