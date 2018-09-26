Kelowna Booster Juice relocates to The Hub

Booster Juice moves from K.L.O. Road in Kelowna to Highway 97

If you’re looking to grab a quick smoothie at Booster Juice on K.L.O. Road, you will be out of luck.

The business has relocated to the corner of Powick Road and Highway 97, and opened its doors about six days ago.

RELATED: New Kelowna Holiday Inn Express opens

Powick Road is seeing a lot of changes along it’s small corridor, from the newly renovated Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott to the recently opened Holiday Inn Express.

Booster Juice is the second business to open in The Hub Commercial Plaza, with Red Wing Shoes also up and running.

Basil Leaf Asian Fusion Restaurant is opening a second location in The Hub, with the possibility of getting a reservation sometime soon. The restaurants first location is on Kane Road in Glenmore.

RELATED: Opening the taps on new business

