Kelowna build wins big at Okanagan Housing Awards

A Kelowna home builder is celebrating after a successful awards ceremony that saw them take home six accolades.

The 2022 Okanagan Housing Awards, took place after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with Edward West Luxury Homes named as the big winner which included Home of the Year and Small Volume Builder of the Year.

Isabey Interiors took home four awards in multiple interior design and decorating and styling categories.

The annual awards, which recognize the best builders, renovators, designers, and suppliers in the Okanagan Valley, were attended by over 500 members of the residential construction industry.

Other major winners included Kelbrook Construction and Hannah Katey Interior Design. Gord Turner of Gord Turner Renovations was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

For a complete list of winners for the Okanagan Housing Awards visit: https://ohae.chbaco.com/winners/2022-winners

